K’taka BJP slams Siddaramaiah govt over failure to tackle water crisis, alleges neglect of farmers

Bengaluru: Senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly R. Ashoka on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Congress government in Karnataka, alleging complete neglect of farmers amid severe heatwave conditions and water scarcity across the state.

He said that crops are being destroyed due to intense summer heat, while drinking water is unavailable in several regions, questioning the state government’s “pro-farmer commitment”.

According to Ashoka, nearly 20 per cent of sugarcane crops in parts of Chikkodi and Nippani in Belagavi district have already been damaged due to extreme heat. He also said that people in more than 76 villages in Gadag district are facing a severe drinking water crisis.

“While farmers are struggling for survival, the Congress government is busy with internal political disputes over power,” he alleged.

Listing what he called the failures of the state government, Ashoka said farmers are suffering due to power shortages despite the availability of water in reservoirs such as Kabini, Krishna, and Malaprabha. He claimed that farmers are unable to operate pump sets due to irregular electricity supply.

He further stated that the situation has created a paradox where “there is water but no electricity, and electricity but no water,” calling it an administrative failure.

Ashoka also claimed that sugarcane crops are drying up in the field due to both heat stress and power cuts, and questioned what measures the government has taken to address farmers’ distress.

On the drinking water crisis, he said several districts, including Gadag, are facing severe shortages, forcing people and livestock to struggle for basic water needs. He also alleged that the government may be indirectly supporting tanker water supply operators.

Addressing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Ashoka urged him to shift focus from political survival to the plight of farmers in North Karnataka. He demanded immediate announcement of crop loss compensation and proper arrangements for drinking water supply in affected villages.

“If the government fails to act, the suffering of farmers will turn into strong public anger against this administration,” he warned.

It can be noted that the Karnataka health department has asked all district and taluk hospitals to set up heatstroke management rooms with dedicated beds to treat patients with Heat Related Illness (HRI).

According to a circular issued last Friday, the Community Health Centres should mark two beds, the Taluk hospitals should have at least five dedicated beds, and the district hospitals should have at least ten such beds. The rooms should be operational till July 31 and equipped with thermometers, fans, and ice cubes, the circular said. Apart from that, the medical and paramedical staff should also be trained to ensure they are prepared to test any HRI.



