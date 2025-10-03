Father Muller Thumbay Inaugurates Nursing & Allied Health Courses

Thumbay: Father Muller Nursing College, Thumbay, marked a significant milestone on October 3, 2025, with the Course Inauguration Ceremony for the 4th Batch of BSc Nursing, the 2nd Batch of BSc Anaesthesia & Operation Theatre Technology, and the Medical Imaging Technology program. The event signaled the commencement of academic pursuits for a new cohort of aspiring healthcare professionals.

The ceremony began with a formal procession, led by the College Band, establishing an atmosphere of dignity and tradition. Rev. Fr. Sylvester Vincent Lobo, Administrator of Father Muller Nursing College, Thumbay, extended a warm welcome to the attendees, imparting words of encouragement that reflected the core values and overarching vision of the Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI).

The formal inauguration of the courses was symbolized by the lighting of the traditional lamp. This was performed by esteemed dignitaries, including the Chief Guest, Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho, Former Director of FMCI; Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of FMCI; Rev. Fr. Sylvester Vincent Lobo, Administrator of FMNCT & FMAHST; Professor Janet Sequeira, Vice Principal of FMNCT; Dr. Shivashankar A R, Principal of FMAHST; Dr. Kiran Shetty, Medical Superintendent of FMHT; and representatives from the student body.

Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho, in his inaugural address, emphasized the pivotal role of nurses as the “heartbeat of healthcare.” He underscored their indispensable contribution to patient well-being and the overall efficacy of the healthcare system. Highlighting the importance of communication, he noted the profound impact of empathetic words in providing comfort and support to patients throughout their healing journeys. Drawing inspiration from Mother Teresa, Fr. Coelho urged the students to maintain a service-oriented and compassionate approach in their duties, thereby embodying the true essence of care and selflessness inherent in the nursing profession.

In his presidential address, Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo highlighted the three cornerstones of nursing education: knowledge, skills, and values/attitudes. He emphasized the noble character of the profession, describing the qualities of an ideal nurse as Noble, Understanding, Responsible, Empathetic, and Efficient. Drawing inspiration from Florence Nightingale, he encouraged students to uphold the values of commitment, empathy, honesty, and sincerity—virtues that elevate nursing into a genuine service to humanity.

Dr. Shivashankar A. R. delivered the Vote of Thanks, expressing gratitude to all who contributed to the success of the program. Mrs. Nisha Sylvia Lobo served as the facilitator, ensuring the smooth and orderly execution of the event.

Following the inauguration, a Parent-Teacher-Student orientation was held for the incoming students and their parents. This session was designed to prepare the students as they embark on their academic journey toward becoming competent and compassionate healthcare professionals.

The program concluded with the National Anthem, followed by lunch.