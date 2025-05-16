Case Filed Against Bharat Kumdelu for Alleged Hate Speech in Puttur

Puttur: A formal complaint has been lodged against Bharat Kumdelu at the Puttur City Police Station, alleging the dissemination of communal hate speech that threatens public peace and tranquility. The case stems from a condolence meeting held on Thursday evening at the Jaina Bhavan in Kasba village, Puttur taluk, following the recent murder of rowdy sheeter Suhas Shetty.

The meeting, organized by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal Puttur division, reportedly featured a speech by Mr. Kumdelu that authorities allege contained content inciting communal animosity. The Puttur City Police have registered a suo moto (self-initiated) complaint, indicating that the speech was deemed potentially disruptive to public order by law enforcement officials.

The registered complaint falls under Crime No. 35/2025 and cites Sections 196 and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, which pertain to statements conducing to public mischief and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace, respectively.

“We have registered a case based on the content of Mr. Kumdelu’s speech at the condolence meeting,” stated a representative from the Puttur City Police, declining to provide specific details of the alleged hate speech while the investigation remains ongoing. “Our priority is to maintain peace and order within the community. The investigation is underway and will determine the next course of action.”

The incident highlights the ongoing concerns surrounding communal harmony in the Puttur region and underscores the vigilance of local law enforcement in addressing potential incitements to violence and social unrest. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.