Attempted Child Kidnapping in Shirva Leads to Police Investigation

Shirva: Shirva Police have initiated an investigation following an attempted child kidnapping incident that occurred in Janata Colony, Belapu village earlier today. Two unidentified women, reportedly wearing burqas, allegedly attempted to abduct an infant from the residence of Mohammad Ali.

According to preliminary reports, the women arrived at Mr. Ali’s residence requesting access to the restroom. While one woman remained outside, the other entered the house. Inside, she allegedly attempted to seize Mr. Ali’s nephew, an infant who was asleep in a cradle.

Thabooris, a male resident of the household, intervened upon witnessing the attempted abduction. In the ensuing struggle, the woman reportedly pushed Mr. Thabooris, dropping the baby onto the floor before fleeing the scene with her accomplice. Mr. Thabooris sustained injuries during the altercation.

Seema, the mother of the child, has filed a formal complaint with the Shirva Police Station. Law enforcement officials are currently conducting a thorough investigation, gathering evidence, and pursuing leads to identify and apprehend the suspects. Police are appealing to the public for any information that may assist in the investigation.