Case Registered Against Resort Owner for Employing Illegal Migrants in Udupi

Udupi: The Brahmavar Police have started a formal investigation. This follows the discovery of undocumented foreign migrants employed at a resort owned by Prithviraj Shetty Billadi. Billadi is the Udupi District President of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

The investigation began after a pregnant foreign national sought medical attention at the government hospital in Barkur. Hospital authorities asked for identification and supporting documentation. They were informed that the individual did not have any documents. This prompted the hospital to notify the Brahmavar Police Station.

Responding to the report, the Brahmavar Police Sub-Inspector conducted an on-site inquiry at the Kuradi Sankamma Thayi Resort, located in Hanehalli village. The inquiry revealed the presence of nine individuals, identified as Reepak Damai (28), Sunita Damai (27), Urmila (19), Kailash Damai (18), Kapil Damai (19), Sunita Damai (21), and three minor children, all of whom were allegedly residing illegally at the resort.

According to police reports, none of the nine individuals possesses Indian nationality, nor could they provide documentation establishing their country of origin. Authorities stated that the individuals lacked any form of identification, including birth certificates, passports, travel documents, or visas, leading to the suspicion that they had entered India illegally.

Due to the absence of records verifying their nationality or legal status, a formal case has been registered at the Brahmavar Police Station. The investigation is currently ongoing to determine the individuals’ origins and the circumstances surrounding their presence in India.

Stringent Action Against Employment of Illegal Migrants: SP Issues Warning

Udupi District Superintendent of Police (SP) Hariram Shankar has emphasized the serious implications of undocumented foreign nationals residing within the country, citing potential threats to internal security. He underscored that the employment of such individuals without valid documentation constitutes a criminal offense.

SP Shankar issued a stern warning, stating that strict legal action would be taken against resort and lodge owners found to be employing or providing shelter to undocumented persons. He further mandated that all resorts and lodges compulsorily collect the prescribed e-Form and submit relevant details to the District Police Office whenever they accommodate foreign nationals.

The SP emphasized the importance of immediate notification to the local police station and the District Police Office if any foreign national is found without proper documentation. Failure to comply with these regulations will result in criminal cases being registered against the managers and owners of resorts or lodges found to be facilitating illegal or immoral activities.

SP Shankar also asserted that rigorous action will be taken against any illegal activities occurring within resorts and lodges throughout the Udupi district. He directed all such establishments to ensure strict compliance with the law.