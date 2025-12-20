KMC Mangalore to Host National-Level Gastrointestinal Cancer Conference in 2026

The Department of Oncology at KMC Hospital Attavar Oncology Centre, Mangalore, will be hosting the KMC Cancer Conclave 2026, a national-level medical conference focused on gastrointestinal cancers, from 31st January to 1st February 2026 at the KMC Marena Indoor Sports & Education Complex.

The two-day conference will focus on gastrointestinal cancers, including cancers of the stomach, colon, rectum, liver, pancreas, and food pipe. Doctors from multiple specialties—such as surgery, medical oncology, radiation oncology, gastroenterology, pathology, and radiology—will come together to discuss better ways of diagnosing and treating these cancers through a coordinated and patient-focused approach. More than 500 doctors from across India are expected to take part in this national-level conference, making it one of the major academic oncology events to be hosted in the region. The theme of the conference, “Bridging Together Disciplines for Better Gastrointestinal Cancer Outcomes,” highlights the importance of teamwork among different medical specialties to ensure timely, accurate, and effective cancer care.

The programme will include expert talks, panel discussions, real-life case discussions, and scientific presentations by young doctors and postgraduate students. The inauguration ceremony will be held on 31st January 2026 at 11:00 AM, while the valedictory programme is scheduled for 1st February 2026.

The conference is being organized as part of World Cancer Day, reinforcing its focus on cancer awareness, education, and improved patient outcomes. As part of these activities, a public awareness walkathon titled Mangalore Can-Walk 2026 is also planned on 1st February 2026, with the aim of raising awareness about cancer prevention, early detection, and healthy living among the general public.

Hosting a national-level conference of this scale highlights KMC Mangalore’s and KMC Hospital Attavar Oncology Centre’s growing role in advanced cancer care and academic leadership. Such initiatives ultimately benefit patients by strengthening coordinated, evidence-based cancer treatment and increasing public awareness.

Registrations for the conference are currently open. More information is available at www.kmccancerconclave.com.