Karnataka leadership change: Let the captain be appointed first, other decisions will follow, says Satish Jarkiholi

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi, a close associate of caretaker Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Saturday said the Congress would first elect its leader in the Legislature Party Meeting (CLP), scheduled at 4 p.m. and then take decisions on cabinet formation and other key issues such as creation of posts of Deputy Chief Ministers.

Interacting with reporters here amid ongoing discussions over the leadership change in Karnataka, Jarkiholi said: “Let the captain be appointed first. All other developments will follow. The party will decide who the captain is, and everyone will abide by the decision of the high command.”

Jarkiholi, a prominent leader from North Karnataka and a senior Congress figure, said the party would accept whatever decision is taken by the leadership.

“We will welcome the party’s decision, whatever it may be. Caretaker Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar have already made their positions clear. There is naturally some confusion within the Congress party at this stage. Legislators will make demands for cabinet berths, but ultimately, only 34 members, including the Chief Minister, can be accommodated in the cabinet. The constitutional limit cannot be exceeded,” he said.

Referring to the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, Jarkiholi said the first priority was to elect the new leader.

“Let the CLP meeting take place first and let Karnataka’s captain be chosen. Nothing can be said at this stage about who will become the leader. The party will take a decision,” he stated.

On the ongoing discussions regarding the creation of Deputy Chief Minister posts, Jarkiholi said the matter was yet to be decided.

“There are discussions on whether Deputy Chief Minister posts should be created or not. The Congress party will take a decision on the issue,” he said.

Asked whether the swearing-in ceremony would be held on Monday, Jarkiholi said the final decision would be taken by the party leadership.

Responding to reports that some senior leaders may be dropped from the cabinet to make way for younger faces and assigned organisational responsibilities instead, he said a balance between experience and youth was essential.

“I do not know about such discussions. There should be both senior and young leaders in the cabinet. You cannot do away with experienced leaders. It should be a good combination,” he remarked.

Asked about Siddaramaiah’s reported demand for the formation of a coordination committee to ensure better coordination between the party and the government, Jarkiholi said the decision would be taken after the CLP meeting.

“I do not know what decision will be taken after the CLP meeting. The party may decide either in favour of the proposal or otherwise. The high command will take the final call,” he said.

Urging patience, Jarkiholi added, “Let us wait until this evening or tomorrow. The CLP meeting has to take place first. The initial step itself is yet to be completed. Developments will take place one after another.”



