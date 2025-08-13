Cattle Trafficking Attempt Foiled in Belthangady: One Arrested, Two at Large

Belthangady: A suspected cattle trafficking operation was disrupted near Guruvayanakere on Wednesday morning following the interception of an Innova vehicle found to be transporting cattle in a reportedly inhumane manner. Law enforcement officials have confirmed the arrest of one individual, while a search is underway for two others believed to be connected to the incident.

Initial reports indicate that the Innova, originating from the Charmadi area, was traveling at a high rate of speed when it collided with multiple vehicles. The vehicle was subsequently brought to a halt in Guruvayanakere, at which point authorities discovered the presence of cattle within the car. Two occupants of the vehicle reportedly fled the scene, while the driver was apprehended by police.

Authorities discovered three heads of cattle being transported inside the Innova under conditions described as inhumane. Further investigation revealed that the vehicle was equipped with a counterfeit license plate.

The Belthangady police have visited the site of the incident and have initiated a comprehensive investigation into the matter. Authorities are currently pursuing leads to locate and apprehend the two individuals who absconded from the scene. The arrested individual is currently being held for questioning and is expected to face charges related to cattle trafficking and the use of a fraudulent vehicle registration.