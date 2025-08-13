Shimoga Multipurpose Social Service Society Celebrates 36 Years of Service on Gratitude Day

Shivamogga: The Shimoga Multipurpose Social Service Society (SMSSS) commemorated its 36th Foundation Day with a grand celebration held at Chaitanya on Tuesday, August 13, 2025. The event, aptly named “Gratitude Day,” honored the organization’s enduring legacy of service to the Diocese of Shimoga.

The festivities commenced with a ceremonious welcome for His Excellency Dr. Francis Serrao SJ, Bishop of Shimoga and President of SMSSS. Upon his arrival, Bishop Serrao was greeted with traditional music and a procession leading him to Chaitanya, where a large gathering awaited to receive him with aarathi.

A significant highlight of the day was the blessing of the newly renovated Chaitanya building, the Centre for Social Action, by Bishop Serrao. He was accompanied by Msgr. Stany D’Souza, the Vicar General; Fr. Franklin D’Souza, the Youth Director; and Fr. Pius D’Souza, the Director of SMSSS. Following the blessing, a Holy Eucharist was celebrated, presided over by Bishop Francis Serrao SJ, with 14 priests concelebrating. The service was attended by the entire SMSSS staff, former staff members, and special invitees.

After the Holy Eucharist, attendees gathered in the hall for a video presentation that showcased the contributions of the Diocesan Social Centre SMSSS over the past 36 years. The presentation highlighted the special contributions made by past Bishops, including the Late Dr. Ignatius Pinto, the Founder; Dr. Gerard Isaac Lobo; and Dr. Francis Serrao SJ, the current President. In his homily, Fr. Simon Pinto expressed the Institute’s gratitude to God for the divine guidance that has shaped the work of SMSSS. He emphasized the spiritual guidance that has propelled the Institute’s progress.

A meticulously organized stage program was held in the quadrangle. The program commenced with a welcome dance presented by the SMSSS staff, followed by a welcome address from Director Fr. Pius D’Souza. Msgr. Stanish S. D’Souza, the Vicar General of the Diocese and Vice President of SMSSS, shared reflections on the center’s evolution, praising its unwavering commitment to social justice and empowerment. Mr. Anand, the Chief Guest and a former staff member, delivered a heartfelt speech, crediting Chaitanya for shaping his personal and professional journey. “This center didn’t just give me a job—it gave me purpose,” he stated.

The core of the “Gratitude Day” program focused on honoring the contributions of former directors and staff members who laid the foundation for SMSSS’s enduring legacy. Their presence evoked nostalgia and joy as stories of dedication and resilience were shared.

Several former staff members of the Centre were warmly welcomed and specially honored. Bishop Francis Serrao SJ spoke on the profound impact and contributions of the Institute, highlighting how it has assisted countless individuals over the years through initiatives in education, self-employment, health, and other vital areas. He also acknowledged the contributions of various directors in shaping the vision of the Centre. The video presentation further emphasized the contributions of each director from the inception of SMSSS and the dedicated staff who have facilitated the center’s growth. Following this, the newly established Counselling Centre at the Chaitanya premises was blessed and inaugurated.

Guests were treated to a sumptuous meal, embodying the center’s spirit of hospitality and togetherness. The afternoon featured a “Sharing and Caring” session, where former and present staff members exchanged memories and experiences, renewing their bond with the mission of Chaitanya. The program continued with cultural performances, including dances and activities, followed by current and former staff members sharing their work experiences, which inspired and motivated the present team. The day concluded with an expression of gratitude to all participants for their contributions to making the event meaningful and memorable.

For 36 years, the Shimoga Multipurpose Social Service Society (SMSSS) has served as a pillar of hope and transformation, working across sectors such as education, women empowerment, child welfare, rural development, health, and overall community development. The Foundation Day celebration was not merely a commemoration but a reaffirmation of its mission to serve with love, dignity, and purpose.

As the day concluded, a clear message resonated: Gratitude is the seed of growth, and SMSSS continues to flourish because of the countless lives it has touched and those who have touched it in return.