CBI books two officials, architect in Assam PWD engineer’s suicide case

Guwahati: The CBI booked two senior officers of PWD, Bongaigaon, Assam, and an architect for abetment of the suicide of a woman PWD Assistant Engineer who was allegedly harassed to pass illegal bills, an official said on Tuesday.

It was alleged that Joshita Das was forced, coerced, criminally intimidated and threatened to prepare and pass estimates and bills related to a mini-stadium project in irregular manner, which took a severe toll on her, for which she had to take this extreme step, thereby putting an end to her life, the CBI said in a statement.

The accused named in the CBI FIR includes Architect Debajit Sharma, associated with Asthetic Creations, Bongaigaon.

The officials named in the FIR include SDO, PWD, Aminul Islam and Executive Engineer, PWD, Dinesh Medhi Sharma.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case on October 13, 2025, against an architect of a private company, Bongaigaon, SDO, PWD, Bongaigaon and Executive Engineer, PWD, Bongaigaon, on the allegations of their abetment of the suicide of Joshita Das.

The case has been registered in pursuance of an order passed by the Assam government on August 11 and notification issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions (Department of Personnel and Training), Government of India on October 7.

The notification transferred the case No. 188/2025 investigation of Case No.188/2025 of Bongaigaon Police Station, Assam, to the CBI.

It is alleged that the deceased, Joshita Das, was under tremendous undue and illegitimate work pressure from her seniors/colleagues/contractors, including the accused architect of a private company, SDO, PWD, Bongaigaon and Executive Engineer, PWD, Bongaigaon, regarding a mini stadium project of PWD, Bongaigaon.

The FIR noted that the victim, Joshita Das, had further disclosed to her family members that her seniors/colleagues/contractors, etc, were asking her to do some work, which was against the work policy of the department.

The FIR said that when Das objected or failed to do the same, they asked her to leave her job and/or ridiculed her by calling her incompetent.