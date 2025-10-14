Three Teenagers Drown at Kirimanjeshwar Beach, One Survives

Kundapur: In a tragic incident, three teenagers drowned while swimming in the sea at the Hosahittlu Beach in Kirimanjeshwar village, Byndoor taluk of Udupi district, on Tuesday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Sanketh (16), Suraj (15), and Ashish (14) — all residents of Kirimanjeshwar. Their bodies have since been recovered. One of their companions managed to swim to safety, police said.

Preliminary reports indicate that one of the victims was a PUC student, while the other two were students of a local government school.

The tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the local community.

Byndoor PSI Thimmesh and his team rushed to the spot and conducted preliminary investigations. Further inquiries are underway.