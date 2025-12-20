CBI nabs Army officer couple, private person in defence bribery case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested a serving Army officer and a private individual in connection with a bribery case involving alleged corruption in the defence production and export sector, the agency said in its statement.

The arrested officer has been identified as Lt Col Deepak Kumar Sharma, Deputy Planning Officer (International Cooperation and Exports) in the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence.

A private person, Vinod Kumar, was also taken into custody for allegedly acting as a conduit for the bribe.

According to the CBI, the case was registered on December 19 based on reliable source information.

The agency has alleged that Lt Col Sharma was habitually indulging in corrupt and illegal activities in criminal conspiracy with representatives of private companies dealing in defence manufacturing and exports.

In exchange for undue favours from various government departments and ministries, he allegedly accepted illegal gratification.

The FIR also names Lt Col Sharma’s wife, Col Kajal Bali, who is currently serving as Commanding Officer of the 16 Infantry Division Ordnance Unit in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, along with other accused, including a Dubai-based company.

The agency alleged that Rajiv Yadav and Ravjit Singh were managing the Indian operations of the said company from Bengaluru and were in regular contact with Lt Col Sharma to secure favours through illegal means.

Investigators claim that Vinod Kumar delivered a bribe of Rs 3 lakh to Lt Col Sharma on December 18 on behalf of the company.

During searches conducted at multiple locations, including Delhi, Sri Ganganagar, Bengaluru and Jammu, the CBI recovered the alleged bribe amount of Rs 3 lakh from Lt Col Sharma’s Delhi residence.

“During searches at the house of Lt. Col. Deepak Kumar Sharma in Delhi, the bribe amount of Rs. 3 Lakh as well as cash amount of Rs 2,23,000,00/- and a cash amount of Rs 10,00,000/- from the house of accused at Sri Ganganagar, in addition to other incriminating material, has been seized,” the CBI said in its press note.

“Search in the office premises of Lt. Col. Deepak Kumar Sharma in New Delhi is also continuing,” it added.

Both accused were produced before a court on Saturday and have been remanded to police custody till December 23.

Further investigation is underway, the CBI said.