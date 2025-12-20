Former DCCW President Lily Pereira Celebrates 90th Birthday

Mangaluru: Lily Pereira, former President and a distinguished figure of the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women (DCCW), was honored on the occasion of her ninetieth birthday at Babyland, Nandigudda, on December 20. The celebration was marked by reverence and expressions of gratitude for her decades of service.

The day commenced with an Eucharistic Mass held at Babyland, presided over by Bishop Emeritus Dr. Aloysius Paul D’Souza, accompanied by DCCW Spiritual Director Fr. Harry D’Souza.

In his homily, Dr. Aloysius Paul D’Souza underscored the significance of unwavering faith and selfless dedication to others. He stated, “Faith empowers us to embrace challenges in life. Mother Mary’s belief in God, following the Angel Gabriel’s visitation, demonstrated her trust in divine assistance in the face of adversity. Similarly, we must commit to God’s path and ground our lives in the teachings of Jesus. As we commemorate Lily Pereira’s 90th birthday, we express our gratitude for the gift of her life.”

Reflecting on the DCCW’s mission, he added, “During my tenure as Spiritual Director, I witnessed DCCW members reaching out to women across parishes, encouraging them to utilize their abilities and contribute to society. Over the years, the DCCW has fostered mutual support among women, enabling them to become valuable assets to our communities. I commend the President, Secretary, and members of the DCCW for organizing this Mass in honor of Lily Pereira. We pray for her continued health and longevity. Our lives should be dedicated not solely to ourselves, but to the service of others. A good person lives many lives through good deeds, while a selfish person diminishes their own life.”

Following the Mass, Lily Pereira participated in a ceremonial cake-cutting. She was then felicitated with a shawl by her family and the Bishop, in recognition of her lifelong dedication and service.

Lydia D’Cunha, also a former President of the DCCW, delivered a toast, stating, “Today marks a truly special occasion as we celebrate ninety remarkable years of Mrs. Lily Pereira, whose life exemplifies courage, leadership, and service. She is a pioneer who has demonstrated that leadership is not about wielding authority, but about fulfilling a purpose and serving others.”

D’Cunha further emphasized Lily Pereira’s significant contributions to the DCCW, noting her service as Secretary for one term, President for two terms, and Editor of the ‘Jagran’ newsletter for a decade. During her presidency, particularly during Yesu Christa Jayanti 2000, women’s empowerment initiatives led to the establishment of robust women’s units in nearly ninety parishes within the undivided Mangaluru Diocese.

“Her life’s work has empowered women, strengthened families, and inspired generations. On behalf of the DCCW, we extend our wishes for good health, peace, and happiness to Lily Bai. May her life continue to inspire and contribute to a better world. Happy ninetieth birthday, Lily Bai,” Lydia D’Cunha concluded.

The celebrations also included engaging activities such as Housie-Housie and other games, which added to the joyous atmosphere of the occasion.

Among those present were DCCW President Gretta Pinto, Spiritual Director Fr. Harry D’Souza, Secretary Violet Pereira, PRO Sylvia, former President Terry Pais, and members Sandra and Deepa. Merwin Pereira delivered the vote of thanks.