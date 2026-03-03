CCBI Calls for Week of Prayer and Fasting for Peace in the Middle East

New Delhi: In light of the escalating violence and instability plaguing the Middle East, the President of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI), Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrão, has issued a formal call to the Latin Catholic Church in India, urging the faithful to unite in a concerted effort of prayer for peace.

In a circular distributed to archbishops, bishops, priests, deacons, religious orders, catechists, and the lay faithful, Cardinal Ferrão has mandated the observance of Sunday, March 8, 2026, as a Day of Prayer for Peace. Special intentions will be incorporated into the celebration of the Holy Eucharist nationwide on this day.

Expressing profound concern regarding the intensification of hostilities, particularly those involving Iran and its neighboring nations, the Cardinal emphasized the immense suffering inflicted by war and instability. He stated that such conflicts inflict deep wounds upon the entire human family, leaving lasting scars of trauma and displacement.

Cardinal Ferrão further drew attention to the significant presence of Indian expatriates residing and working within the Middle East. He noted that these individuals contribute substantially to both the Church and the nation, often providing crucial financial support to their families in India. “In this hour of uncertainty,” the Cardinal stated, “we commend them in a special way to the Lord’s protection,” urging prayers for their continued safety, security, and overall well-being amidst the turbulent environment.

As an integral component of this peace initiative, the faithful are strongly encouraged to engage in the daily recitation of the Holy Rosary from March 8 to March 14. This period of sustained prayer is intended to invoke the intercession of Our Lady, Queen of Peace, seeking divine assistance in fostering reconciliation, promoting constructive dialogue, and achieving a just and equitable resolution to the prevailing tensions.

Furthermore, Cardinal Ferrão has formally invited all Catholics to observe a day of fasting and intensified prayer on Friday, March 13. This act of sacrifice is to be offered specifically for the attainment of world peace and for the safeguarding of all individuals adversely affected by violence and conflict within the region.

During Mass services conducted on March 8, parishes are specifically instructed to incorporate dedicated intentions into the Prayer of the Faithful. These intentions should earnestly beseech the cessation of hostilities, the protection of innocent lives threatened by the ongoing conflict, and the granting of wisdom and restraint to global leaders in their decision-making processes.

The appeal, formally issued from the CCBI General Secretariat located in New Delhi on March 3, implores the faithful to entrust this deeply troubled situation to the boundless mercy of God. Cardinal Ferrão expressed his fervent hope that through collective prayer, acts of penance, and unwavering solidarity, hearts may be converted, hostilities may cease entirely, and a lasting peace may ultimately prevail throughout the Middle East.