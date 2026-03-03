Someshwar Youth Commits Suicide in Oman Following Alleged Relationship Rejection

Mangaluru: Puneeth Poojary, a 32-year-old native of Someshwar, Karnataka, has reportedly died by suicide in Oman, where he was employed. The incident occurred on Tuesday morning, sending shockwaves through his family and community.

Puneeth, son of Chandra and Deepa Poojary, had been working for a lift company in Oman for the past eighteen months. He had recently returned to his hometown approximately six weeks before returning to his overseas employment.

Sources indicate that Puneeth was involved in a four-year relationship with a young woman residing in Urwa, Mangaluru. It is alleged that the woman had recently ceased communication with him, declining to continue the relationship. Reportedly distraught over this rejection, Puneeth is said to have broadcast his actions live on social media before taking his own life.

Puneeth is survived by his parents, brother, and sister.