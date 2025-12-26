Chain Snatcher Alters Appearance, Flees Following Theft in Mangaluru

Mangalorean News Desk
Mangaluru: Authorities are investigating a chain-snatching incident that occurred in Koppalakadu near Konchady, Mangaluru, on December 25. The perpetrator successfully absconded after stealing a gold chain and subsequently changing attire in an attempt to elude capture.

The incident transpired at approximately 6:30 pm, as confirmed by preliminary reports. Security camera footage obtained from the vicinity depicts the suspect fleeing the scene directly following the act of chain-snatching.

Sources indicate that the thief, immediately after seizing the chain, trespassed onto a residential property nearby. The individual then scaled a perimeter wall and escaped the immediate area. It is alleged that the accused, a short distance from the scene of the crime, changed clothing before disappearing from the vicinity altogether. This action suggests a premeditated effort to impede identification by law enforcement.

The victim, identified as a woman returning to her residence after concluding her employment for the day, was relieved of a gold chain weighing approximately three-and-a-half pavans. The monetary value of the stolen item is currently being assessed.

Personnel from the Urwa Police Station promptly responded to the report and conducted an on-site examination of the area. The investigation is currently ongoing, with police pursuing all available leads to apprehend the suspect and recover the stolen property.


