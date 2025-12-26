PM Modi calls for ending Macaulay’s legacy of mental slavery on Veer Bal Diwas

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a stirring call to the nation’s 140 crore citizens to pledge liberation from the “mental slavery” deliberately imposed by British colonialist Lord Thomas Babington Macaulay, while commemorating the martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh’s young sons, the Sahibzadas.

He was addressing a gathering at Bharat Mandapam on Veer Bal Diwas in the national capital. PM Modi linked the historic sacrifice to India’s ongoing battle against colonial legacies that suppressed truth and diversity even after Independence.

Making a veiled attack on the previous Congress regime, PM Modi said, “Even after freedom, attempts were made to suppress such truth. Now, India has decided to come out of the mentality of slavery.”

He highlighted Macaulay’s conspiracy to erode India’s cultural and linguistic richness, stating, “the conspiracy which Macaulay had designed, we have to come out of this mental slavery. This should be the pledge of the 140 crore citizens.”

PM Modi pointed to recent developments in Parliament as a symbol of progress, where over 160 speeches were delivered in Indian languages besides English — including 50 in Tamil, 40 in Marathi, and 25 in Bengali.

“Macaulay also tried to suppress this linguistic diversity, but our cultural diversity has become our power,” he said, emphasising pride in India’s multilingual heritage as a rare global phenomenon.

Recalling the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji and the bravery of the four Sahibzadas, the Prime Minister stressed that Veer Bal Diwas embodies the resolve to protect Indianness.

“The mentality of slavery was not allowed to be freed from 18th-century thinking. Even after Independence, attempts were made to suppress the truth,” he noted, adding that celebrating this day with devotion will accelerate the Swadeshi movement and self-reliance.

As India approaches 2035 — marking 200 years of Macaulay’s education policy — PM Modi urged complete freedom from subservient thinking. “The more we free ourselves from this mentality, the stronger our diversity becomes,” he affirmed.

The event honoured young achievers with ‘Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar’, aligning with the day’s theme of inspiring courage and righteousness.

PM Modi paid tributes to Mata Gujri Ji and Guru Gobind Singh Ji, whose teachings continue to empower generations. His address reinforces the government’s commitment to cultural rejuvenation, promoting indigenous languages and countering historical narratives that instilled inferiority. As Veer Bal Diwas gains international observance, it serves as a beacon for national pride and unity.