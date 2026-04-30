Change certain in Bengal, will perform brilliantly in other states: NDA leaders on exit polls

New Delhi: As multiple exit polls projected notable gains for the BJP in West Bengal and Assam, leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Thursday voiced confidence that “double-engine governments” would be formed in both states, while also expressing optimism about the party’s performance in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

According to Matrize exit poll findings, the BJP is likely to register a strong showing in the West Bengal Assembly elections, with projections placing the party in the range of 146–161 seats and a vote share of around 42.5 per cent.

The same survey indicates that in Tamil Nadu, which has a 234-seat Assembly, the DMK-led alliance is expected to retain power. In Kerala’s 140-seat Assembly, a close contest is anticipated between the two main fronts. Matrize projects the Congress-led UDF to secure 70–75 seats, slightly ahead of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), which is estimated to win 60–65 seats.

The reuslts will be announced on May 4.

Reacting to the projections, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, “This time in Bengal, the people of Bengal have made up their mind for change. Change is definitely going to happen.”

Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi struck a cautious note while referring to the exit polls, and told IANS, “According to exit polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party appears to be leading. However, the final results will only be known on counting day… For the first time, many people who were previously deprived of voting rights were able to cast their votes.”

He further added that based on exit poll results, “it appears that the Bharatiya Janata Party will come to power in West Bengal.”

“For the first time, voters in Bengal have been able to cast their votes in a peaceful and fear-free environment. In past elections, there have been allegations of violence and booth capturing, but this time, voters were able to exercise their right freely and in large numbers,” he said.

JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Kumar Jha, also stated that the BJP will win in Bengal. Speaking to the reporters, Jha said, “Many exit polls from Bengal indicate that the NDA is ahead. The results will come on the 4th, but based on the feedback from journalists and political people who went, and since it is a neighbouring state, an NDA government is coming to Bengal.”

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the trend was expected, remarking, “This was bound to happen. The people have given their full blessings… The change in Bengal is certain, which will be visible to us on the 4th in the form of results.”

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra added a lighter tone to the political anticipation, saying, “May 4 is about to come, and saffron is visible everywhere. The mood of the public is now understandable. I think we should wait for the evening of the 4th, everyone will eat jhalmuri, everyone will eat jalebi.”

Speaking to the reporters, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said, “In West Bengal, the BJP is seen coming with a strong majority in the exit polls. After voting, we should wait for the counting of votes.”

JD(U) national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said, “Undoubtedly, the exit poll trends and almost all surveys indicate that a massive mandate is going to be received by the Bharatiya Janata Party in Assam.”

BJP National Spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain, speaking to IANS, also expressed strong confidence in the party’s prospects, stating, “The exit poll results indicate that in Assam and West Bengal, our government is going to be formed with a huge majority. We will also perform well in Tamil Nadu, and in Keralam, we are expected to deliver a surprise result. In West Bengal, just as the sunrise is certain, the formation of the Bharatiya Janata Party government is also certain.”