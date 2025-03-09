Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is our role model, not Aurangzeb who robbed country: Baba Ramdev

Nagpur: Yoga guru and Patanjali Yogpeeth founder Baba Ramdev said on Sunday that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is our role model, not Aurangzeb who robbed the country.

He was speaking at the inauguration of Patanjali Food Park in Nagpur in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

“Aurangzeb cannot be the role model of India, he was cruel. Aurangzeb was a robber, his family was a robber. Babur did not come to India to create anything. Babur, Akbar, Aurangzeb and their sons all created traitors. They dishonoured thousands of mothers and sisters. They tried to erase the identity of our country. Such people cannot be our role models. Our role model is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” he said.

His statement comes amid recent controversy over Aurangzeb’s glorification by Samajwadi Party legislator Abu Azmi and his subsequent suspension from the state Assembly till the conclusion of the ongoing budget session of the state legislature.

Ramdev also commented on the policies of US President Donald Trump. “Trump has taken a new step in tariff terrorism. He has trampled on democracy. He does not even listen to the World Bank. Donald Trump is carrying out a kind of economic terrorism by increasing the value of the dollar and reducing the value of the currencies of poor developing countries. Trump, Putin and Xi Jinping are not to be trusted. India should be made a developed country. Some powerful countries are working to lead the world towards destruction. For this, Indians should unite and create a strong nation and respond to the destructive power,” he said.

On the food park at Nagpur, Ramdev said that it will have a daily crushing capacity of 800 tons. “Juice will be produced in a natural way. Due to this, farmers will get prosperity. Today, we will create a nursery to prepare good quality seedlings to increase the production of oranges. We will also work to extract juice from other types of fruits in a natural way. We will also try to export oranges. We will go to Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan to bring oranges from the states adjacent to Vidarbha,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in his speech said that the Patanjali Food Park will be a boon for orange farmers. He added that the state government will extend all possible cooperation to this project and Patanjali group and the state government will jointly set up a nursery here equipped with all facilities.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the project will create employment and a market for oranges.