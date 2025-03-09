Punjab women want AAP govt to give honorarium like Delhi: Virendra Sachdeva

New Delhi: Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said on Sunday that media reports from Punjab are indicating that after the announcement of Rs 2,500 for women in Delhi, a similar demand is being raised by Punjab voters.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders are unable to respond to the demands of Punjab women and are making irrational statements out of political frustration, said Sachdeva.

Hitting out at AAP leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi for criticising the Delhi government over the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana announced on Saturday, the Delhi BJP President said that women in Punjab are now asking when the Arvind Kejriwal-Bhagwant Mann government will start providing the promised women’s allowance in that state.

He said for the past 37 months, the AAP has been misleading women in Punjab about the women’s allowance, and now women across the country have recognised the party’s double standards.

He congratulated Delhi CM Rekha Gupta for announcing the constitution of a committee to formulate registration rules for the distribution of honorarium under the Mahila Samridhi Yojana.

She also made a provision of Rs 5,100 crore in the 2025-26 budget for Delhi.

Sachdeva said that the provision of Rs 5,100 crore clearly shows that the BJP government will soon begin distributing honorariums to the neglected sections of women in society and will fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantee.

The Delhi BJP President said statements made by AAP leader Atishi have angered the public who are saying that it is shameful that the party which deceived Delhi women is now questioning the BJP government’s commitment.

Sachdeva added that the party did not wish to politicise the women’s honorarium issue but if the AAP wants to do so, then Kejriwal and Mann must answer why, even after 37 months of running the Punjab government, the women’s honourarium of Rs 1,000 has still not been implemented in the agrarian state.

Atishi must respond whether Kejriwal’s announcements of financial assistance for women in Punjab in 2021 and in the 2024 Delhi budget were just false election promises, asked Sachdeva.