CISF Vande Mataram Coastal Cyclothon to Reach Mangaluru, Promoting Unity and Coastal Awareness

Mangaluru: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is orchestrating a significant national endeavor, the CISF Vande Mataram Coastal Cyclothon-2026, set to arrive in Mangaluru on February 18th. This event marks a key moment in a broader initiative designed to foster national unity, enhance coastal security, and champion sustainable development across India’s coastal regions.

Launched on January 28th, the Cyclothon-2026 forms an integral part of the sesquicentennial celebrations of the iconic “Vande Mataram.” The ambitious rally, which commenced its journey last month, is scheduled to culminate in Kochi on February 21st, signifying a cross-country effort to engage communities and raise awareness on critical issues.

This year-long public awareness campaign places a strong emphasis on the importance of physical fitness and the promotion of social awareness, environmental conservation, and active involvement of communities residing along India’s extensive coastline. A dedicated contingent of 130 CISF personnel, including 65 women cyclists, is participating in the event, demonstrating a commitment to both the cause and to gender inclusivity.

Throughout the duration of the cyclothon, a comprehensive series of 52 coastal-focused awareness programs will be conducted. These programs will prioritize key areas like coastal security, skill development initiatives, livelihood enhancement opportunities, and the empowerment of women, reflecting a holistic approach to community development.

The cyclothon team is slated to receive a formal welcome at Panambur Beach at 7 pm on February 18th. Following the reception in Mangaluru, the rally will continue its journey onward from the city on February 19th, as detailed in a press release issued by the CISF NMPT unit. The event promises to be a notable occasion for Mangaluru, highlighting the importance of national unity and sustainable coastal development.