Karnataka to conduct II PUC board exams from Feb 28, SSLC from Mar 18

Bengaluru: The II PUC (Second Pre-University Course, class 12) board examinations will be conducted from February 28 to March 17, while the Secondary School Leaving Certificate, Class 10 (SSLC) board examinations will be held from March 18 to April 2, Karnataka Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa announced on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, the Minister said the II PUC examinations will be held daily from 10 am to 1 pm. The SSLC examinations will take place from 10 am to 1.15 pm.

A total of about 7.10 lakh students have enrolled for II PUC examination and 9.02 lakh students have enrolled for the SSLC examination. Among the total numbers, 13,022 are repeaters in II PUC and 27,189 are SSLC students.

According to the schedule released by the Department of School Education, the II PUC exams will commence on February 28 with Kannada and Arabic, followed by Geography, Statistics and Psychology on March 2, and English on March 3.

Language papers including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit and French will be held on March 4, while History is scheduled for March 5 and Physics on March 6.

Optional Kannada, Business Studies and Geology exams will be conducted on March 7, followed by Chemistry, Education and Basic Mathematics on March 9. Economics is slated for March 10, Logic, Electronics and Home Science on March 11, and Hindi on March 12.

Political Science exam will be held on March 13, while Accountancy and Mathematics are scheduled for March 14. Sociology, Biology and Computer Science exams will take place on March 16, and the examinations will conclude on March 17 with Hindustani Music, Music, Retail, Automobile and Healthcare subjects.

The SSLC examinations will begin on March 18 with the First Language paper. Science examination is scheduled for March 23. Exam for Second Language on March 25, Mathematics on March 28, and Third Language on March 30. The examinations will conclude on April 2 with Social Science.

The Minister said necessary arrangements have been made to ensure smooth and transparent conduct of the examinations across the state. The II PUC results are likely to be announced on April 7, while the SSLC results are expected on April 24, Minister Madhu Bangarappa stated.

The students can show the hall ticket and avail free service in RTC buses. The entry of mobiles and any electronic gadgets are prohibited into the exam halls. The concerned Deputy Commissioners (DC) and Superintendents of Police (SP) are directed to initiate necessary action, the Minister stated.