‘Claims baseless’: Opposition denies ‘planned’ move against PM

New Delhi: Congress leaders on Thursday rejected allegations that Opposition MPs had threatened or attempted to obstruct Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha, asserting that claims of a “planned” incident were false and aimed at diverting attention from disruptions in parliamentary functioning.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra dismissed reports suggesting that Opposition members attempted to obstruct or tried to harm the Prime Minister, calling such assertions “entirely wrong”.

“There was absolutely no such issue. There was no plan whatsoever,” she said. She added that protests from the Opposition benches were a response to ruling party members being allowed to stand up, quote books, and make what she termed “nonsensical” remarks.

Criticising the government, she alleged that the Prime Minister was “hiding behind the Speaker” and questioned claims that three women MPs standing near his bench posed any threat.

“What utter nonsense,” she remarked.

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad also questioned the role of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, alleging selective action during the proceedings. Referring to remarks made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, she asked whether the ruling party endorsed what she described as “vulgar language” used against former Prime Ministers and others.

“We went to the Speaker not once, but three times, pleading that such remarks against Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi be stopped,” Gaikwad said.

She claimed that Opposition MPs, including the Leader of the Opposition, were repeatedly denied the opportunity to speak, while ruling party members were allowed to continue without restraint.

“We expect action to be taken against them,” she added.

Meanwhile, RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha said the controversy surrounding a book cited in Parliament had exposed the government. “A single book has exposed the government,” he said, adding that even during serious debates, parliamentarians should choose their words with dignity and respect. He criticised what he described as a lack of decorum and clarity in the government’s response.

The remarks come amid continued political sparring in Parliament, with both the ruling party and the Opposition accusing each other of undermining parliamentary norms and decorum.