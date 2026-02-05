Four killed, one injured in coal mine explosion in Meghalaya

Shillong: At least four labourers lost their lives and another was critically injured after a powerful explosion rocked a suspected illegal coal mine in the Thangsko area of Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district on Thursday, officials said.

The explosion, believed to have been caused by the use of high-intensity dynamite for mining operations, led to the collapse of adjoining mine shafts, trapping workers deep underground and raising fears of additional casualties.

Local sources said the impact of the blast was so intense that nearby quarry structures caved in instantly, severely hampering rescue efforts.

Superintendent of Police of East Jaintia Hills, Vikash Kumar, confirmed the incident and said police teams, along with disaster management personnel, were rushed to the spot soon after the explosion was reported.

“We have confirmed that the incident occurred this morning. Immediate steps have been taken, and assistance from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been sought to carry out rescue operations,” Kumar told reporters.

One labourer who survived the blast sustained critical injuries and was initially taken to the Sutnga Primary Health Centre.

He was later referred to Shillong for advanced medical treatment, where his condition continues to remain critical, hospital sources said.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the coal mine was operating illegally in violation of existing safety norms and the long-standing ban on rat-hole coal mining in the region.

Officials said further inquiry is under way to ascertain the exact cause of the explosion and to identify those responsible for the illegal operation.

The incident has once again drawn attention to the persistent menace of illegal coal mining in East Jaintia Hills district, which has witnessed several fatal accidents in recent years despite repeated enforcement drives and court-mandated bans.

Meanwhile, SDRF teams from Jowai are racing against time to reach the remote accident site and conduct search and rescue operations amid unstable terrain and safety concerns.

Authorities said more details would be shared as the rescue operation progresses and the situation becomes clearer.