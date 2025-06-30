Clashes erupt between villagers and police on ‘Hool Diwas’ in Jharkhand, several injured

Sahibganj (Jharkhand): Several people were injured in violent clashes between tribals and the police in Bhognadih village of Jharkhand’s Sahibganj district during the observance of “Hool Kranti Diwas” on Monday, officials said.

The “Hool Kranti Diwas” was observed to commemorate the Santhal uprising against British rule in 1855.

The confrontation erupted when police and administrative personnel attempted to remove tents set up by the Sido-Kanhu Murmu Hool Foundation near the memorial site.

The district administration had denied permission for a parallel event organised by the foundation, which had invited BJP leader and former Chief Minister Champai Soren as the chief guest.

As the police tried to dismantle the unauthorised arrangements, tempers flared, leading to stone-pelting, baton-charge, and reports of arrows being fired by foundation supporters.

Tear gas was also used to control the mob. Several villagers and police personnel sustained injuries. Three policemen have been hospitalised, according to officials.

The situation remains tense. A heavy police presence has been deployed in the area, with senior officials, including Sahibganj Deputy Commissioner Hemant Sati, camping at the site to monitor the situation.

Every year on June 30, the Jharkhand government organises a state-level programme at Bhognadih to honour the Santhal revolutionaries Sido and Kanhu Murmu. Chief Minister Hemant Soren usually attends the event, but this year, Education Minister Ramdas Soren is representing the government.

The parallel event planned by the Hool Foundation, led by Mandal Murmu — a descendant of Sido-Kanhu — sparked tensions. Murmu, once a proposer for Hemant Soren in the Barhait Assembly constituency, had later joined the BJP.

Tensions had already begun building on Sunday, when police detained 13 workers of the Sido-Kanhu Murmu Hool Foundation who were erecting tents. Supporters responded by blocking access to the memorial with bamboo barricades. The detained workers were later released after negotiations.

Following Monday’s violence, foundation members locked the gates of the memorial site and warned that if their event was not allowed, the government programme would also not be permitted to proceed.