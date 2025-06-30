Translation Workshop Fosters Literary Exchange at Kalaangann

Mangaluru: Mandd Sobhann, dedicated to the promotion of Konkani language and culture, recently concluded a two-day residential translation workshop at Kalaangann, Shaktinagar, marking another significant event in its year-long celebration dedicated to children. The workshop, organized by Mittakonn, the Literary Academy of Mandd Sobhann, took place on June 28 and 29 and aimed to cultivate an appreciation for literary translation, particularly within the realm of children’s literature.

Louis J. Pinto, President of Mandd Sobhann, highlighted the organization’s commitment to nurturing young talent and fostering creativity. “This year, we are celebrating the Year of Children,” he stated during the valedictory ceremony. He further elaborated on the diverse initiatives undertaken, including a musical concert by a prodigious nine-year-old, a choral performance featuring 70 children, a residential summer camp for 61 children, and ongoing Hindustani and Konkani vocal training for 100 children through Sur Sobhann. Mr. Pinto emphasized that the translation workshop, culminating in the publication of a book of translated stories, serves as a precursor to the eagerly anticipated Children’s Literature Festival scheduled for November.

The workshop commenced with an inauguration led by advocate and multilingual writer Muddu Teerthahalli (Vitasha Ria Rodrigues), who symbolically unfurled a banner adorned with the word “KONKANI” from a bamboo container inscribed with the names of various languages. In her address, Ms. Teerthahalli underscored the critical role of translation in children’s literature, emphasizing its capacity to broaden horizons and foster intercultural understanding. Renowned Konkani poet and children’s writer Jossy Pinto Kinnigoli further enriched the proceedings by elucidating the intricacies and challenges inherent in the art of translation, engaging participants in a stimulating question-and-answer session.

The second day of the workshop featured writer and journalist Hemacharya, who expounded on the significance of virtues in children’s literature, highlighting the potential of stories to instill positive values and shape young minds. Participants also delved into the widely acclaimed article “Modules and Art of Translation” by Rev. Dr. Pratap Naik, Goa, gaining valuable insights into the theoretical and practical aspects of the craft.

A central component of the workshop involved participants selecting two stories each from diverse languages and undertaking their translation into Konkani. These translated works were then subjected to rigorous group discussions, with the collective efforts set to be published by Mandd Sobhann in a forthcoming anthology.

The valedictory ceremony saw certificates distributed by Mandd Sobhann Gurkar Eric Ozario, with Treasurer Alron Rodrigues also in attendance. Mittakonn coordinator Rony Crasta provided an overview of the workshop’s objectives and activities during the introductory session. The inauguration was skillfully hosted by Arun Raj Rodrigues, while Vitori Karkal presided over the valedictory proceedings. Vikas Lasrado and Savita Saldanha provided invaluable support throughout the event. The translation workshop at Kalaangann served as a testament to Mandd Sobhann’s ongoing dedication to promoting literary exchange and nurturing a vibrant literary landscape for children.



