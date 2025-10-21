CM Nitish to launch Bihar campaign today; NDA exudes confidence of returning to power

Patna: As Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar gears up to begin his Assembly election campaign on Tuesday, leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) have expressed confidence that the alliance will once again form the government in the state, while also criticising the Mahagathbandhan for its internal discord.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to address two major election rallies in Muzaffarpur on the same day, beginning his campaign from the Minapur Assembly constituency. The first rally will be held at the playground of Minapur High School, where he will address the public and highlight the achievements of his government.

Speaking to IANS, JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said, “Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is the unanimous leader of the NDA and under whose leadership the elections are being held, has continuously inspected various development projects throughout 2025, monitored their progress, and laid foundations for new works. Now, he will appeal directly to the people in open grounds, showcasing how we have brought development to every section of society.”

Taking a swipe at the Mahagathbandhan, he said, “Their leaders are stuck in internal conflicts. Instead of leading, they are entangled in family matters. Some are roaming around taking their grandmother’s name, while others bring along their father and mother. This is not politics; it has become their family affair.”

BJP State President Dilip Kumar Jaiswal also expressed confidence in the NDA’s prospects. Speaking to IANS, he said, “The first phase of the election campaign begins today, and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is inaugurating it. Following this, on October 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay tribute to the late Karpoori Thakur, honouring him as a people’s leader, which will mark the formal beginning of the NDA’s campaign. While Tejashwi and Rahul Gandhi are busy claiming the title of ‘Janayak’, the public has understood that the return of ‘jungle raj’ must be stopped. The NDA will form the government once again.”

Referring to RJD’s ticket distribution, Jaiswal added, “Our Home Minister Amit Shah rightly said in Saran that the RJD began distributing tickets from Shahabuddin’s family. That itself shows where their focus lies. Their arbitrary ticket distribution proves that the RJD wants to bring back ‘jungle raj’, but the people of Bihar have seen through them. The NDA will form the government with a decisive majority.”

Commenting on the elections, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who is currently in Bihar, also expressed confidence of winning the polls.

Speaking to IANS, he said, “The Prime Minister is our supreme leader, the leader of the NDA, and wherever elections take place, his programs are underway. Bihar is eagerly awaiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit. Preparations are in full swing, and the NDA is moving steadily toward victory.”