CM Sangma appeals for peace after clash near Assam-Meghalaya border

Imphal: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Friday appealed to people to maintain peace and restraint following a violent clash along the Assam-Meghalaya border that claimed one life and left several injured.

Speaking to reporters in Imphal during his two-day visit to Manipur, CM Sangma termed Thursday’s incident “deeply unfortunate” and said it reflected the long-standing border differences between the two neighbouring states.

“The Lapangap area has been one of the points of contention between Assam and Meghalaya. We have been in constant dialogue with Assam to find a resolution. It is very unfortunate that such an incident occurred. I appeal to everyone not to resort to violence and to resolve issues through dialogue,” the CM said.

The clash took place in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district after residents from Meghalaya allegedly began harvesting paddy in an area claimed by both states.

Villagers from Tapat under Hamren police station objected to the activity, leading to a confrontation that turned violent. One person from the Karbi community was killed, and several others were injured.

CM Sangma said both state governments had anticipated possible unrest during the harvesting season and had deployed security forces in the area. “Police from both sides had requested people to maintain restraint. Unfortunately, despite that, a scuffle broke out, resulting in the tragic loss of life,” he noted.

The Chief Minister said similar tensions have often arisen during the farming season as cultivators from both sides work on disputed lands.

“Every year, farmers from both states face difficulties during cultivation or harvesting. We try to address such issues locally through dialogue and by involving community leaders and peace committees,” he added.

The Chief Minister reiterated his government’s commitment to peacefully resolving the decades-old border dispute between Assam and Meghalaya, which involves a dispute in 12 areas.

“We have already resolved six of them through mutual understanding. No government in the past five decades had taken such steps. We are working to resolve the remaining six,” he said.

Calling for restraint, CM Sangma urged citizens to maintain peace and cooperate with authorities. “If people engage peacefully, the government will be in a better position to bring lasting solutions,” he said.