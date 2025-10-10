SDPI Leader Riyaz Kadambu Remanded to Judicial Custody in Hate Speech Case

Udupi: SDPI State Secretary Riyaz Kadambu has been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody by a Udupi court in connection with a hate speech case. The arrest follows an investigation into statements made by Kadambu regarding the discovery of a cow’s head in the Kunjalu area of Brahmavar Taluk.

A case was initially registered against Kadambu at the Udupi City Police Station based on allegations that he delivered a hate speech. The specific statement that prompted the legal action was Kadambu’s assertion that the incident involving the cow’s head was “a systematic act by the Sangh Parivar.” Authorities determined that this statement incited public discontent, leading to the commencement of a police investigation.

During the course of the investigation, the court found that Kadambu had acted in contravention of the conditions of his bail, resulting in the order for his arrest.

Udupi District Superintendent of Police (IPS) Hariram Shankar provided details regarding the case, confirming that the arrest and subsequent remand were conducted in accordance with the due process of law. The authorities have not released further details about the specific bail conditions Kadambu allegedly violated. The case remains under investigation, and further legal proceedings are expected.