CM Yogi Adityanath gets grand reception from Indian diaspora in Japan

Tokyo/Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, currently on a two-day visit to Japan, received a warm and heartfelt welcome from members of the Indian community in Tokyo.

The manner in which the diaspora welcomed the Chief Minister showed their deep emotional connection and warmth, reaffirming their expression of strong attachment to their ancestral roots.

From Tokyo airport to the venue of the diaspora event, hundreds of people dressed in traditional Indian attire welcomed CM Yogi with a tilak and heartfelt greetings.

Most women were wearing salwar suits or sarees, while men donned kurta pyjama. Several individuals wore saffron coloured outfits to express their cultural affinity. A young girl welcomed the Chief Minister by applying a tilak on the CM’s forehead.

As CM Yogi reached the venue, the excitement and enthusiasm of the Indian diaspora were visible on their faces as they scrambled to catch a glimpse of him, greet him in person and also get a photograph clicked with him.

One member of the diaspora presented him with a special poster depicting the spiritual ties between India and Japan, highlighting historical and cultural symbols of both countries. Another woman gifted the Chief Minister a handmade painting, which became a symbol of emotional respect and admiration.

Earlier, on his arrival in Tokyo, Junichi Ishidara, Vice Governor of Yamanashi Prefecture, welcomed the Chief Minister. The welcome was not merely a courtesy call but also a reflection of the strengthening strategic and cultural relations between India and Japan.

CM Yogi Adityanath’s Japan visit is part of an official tour of the two countries and marks his first official visit to Japan. For many members of the diaspora, the moment was especially significant as they witnessed the Chief Minister of their home state representing Uttar Pradesh on a global platform.

The diaspora community viewed this visit in connection with the prospects of development, investment and industrial cooperation in Uttar Pradesh. There was a visible sense of confidence among them that the visit would elevate economic and cultural partnership between India and Japan to new heights.