Coastal Friends UAE Announces ULLAS Memorial Trophy 2026

UAE: Coastal Friends UAE (CFU) has announced the ULLAS Memorial Trophy 2026, a multi-sport championship featuring Men’s and Women’s Throwball Tournaments and a Men’s Cricket Tournament. The event will take place on 15th February 2026 at Thumbay Ground, Ajman, commencing at 8:00 AM.

The ULLAS Memorial Trophy 2026 is expected to draw throwball and cricket teams from across the UAE, who will compete for the ULLAS Memorial Trophy. The tournament will feature competition in both throwball and cricket, as men’s and women’s teams compete. Details regarding participating teams, match schedules, and team and individual prizes will be announced in the near future.

Coastal Friends UAE was founded in 2015 and has become a recognized throwball team in the UAE. The ULLAS Memorial Trophy 2026 marks CFU’s second major initiative in hosting a large-scale multi-sport tournament, reinforcing its commitment to promoting sportsmanship, unity, and athletic excellence within the community. The ULLAS Memorial Trophy 2026 promises to be a sporting event that celebrates competitive spirit, camaraderie, and the love of sport.