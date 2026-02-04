Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College to host National Seminar ‘QUEST 2026’

Mangaluru: The Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College (FMHMC), Deralakatte, will be organizing a one-day National Seminar titled “QUEST 2026” on 8th February 2026 at the FMHMC Auditorium, Deralakatte.

QUEST 2026 aims to provide an interdisciplinary academic platform bringing together professionals and students from medicine, forensic science, toxicology, pharmacy, law, and AYUSH systems. The seminar is designed to enhance conceptual clarity, encourage academic dialogue, and update participants on contemporary medico-legal practices and legislative aspects relevant to forensic medicine.

The scientific program includes expert sessions such as “Autopsy – Contemporary Perspectives and Practical Insights” by Dr Jagadish Rao, Professor and Head, Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru, and a session on “Legislation Relevant to AYUSH” by Adv. Meghna R. Anand, Assistant Professor, SDM Law College, Mangaluru. An Open Forum will also be conducted to promote interdisciplinary perspectives in forensic science and toxicology. This session will be moderated by Dr Hareesh Gouda, Professor and Head, Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, Father Muller Medical College, and Dr Indu O S, Associate Professor and Head, Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College

An interactive Quiz Competition for delegates will be held as part of the event, aimed at encouraging active participation and reinforcing key concepts discussed during the sessions. Attractive cash prizes await the winners.

Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, a premier institution under Father Muller Charitable Institutions, has been a pillar of excellence in Homoeopathy for over 145 years, and continues its commitment to academic excellence through national-level academic initiatives such as QUEST 2026.