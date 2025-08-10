Community Convention of the Basic Ecclesial Communities of the Diocese of Mangalore

Mangaluru: The Community Convention of the Basic Ecclesial Communities of the Diocese of Mangalore was held on Sunday, August 10, at the Cordel Church hall. A total of 1,100 participants from 124 churches of the Diocese of Mangalore took part in the event.

The convention was inaugurated and blessed by the Vicar General of the Diocese of Mangalore, Very Rev. Fr. Maxim L. Noronha. Rev. Fr. Maxim Dias, State-level Secretary of the Basic Ecclesial Communities, was the chief guest.

Other dignitaries present included Rev. Fr. Sunil D’Souza (Main Coordinator), Rev. Fr. Clifford Fernandes (Parish Priest of Cordel Church), Sylvia Ruth Castelino (Vice President of the Parish Pastoral Council), Anil D’Sa (Secretary), Dolfy D’Souza (Coordinator of all Commissions), Juliet Menezes (Coordinator of the Basic Ecclesial Community of Cordel Church), and Asha Montero (Diocesan Secretary).

Rev. Fr. Naveen Pinto, Diocesan Coordinator of all Commissions, served as a resource person and explained the significance of the Basic Ecclesial Communities. Another resource person, Fr. Clifford Fernandes, Parish Priest of Cordel Church, spoke about how the spirituality of Basic Ecclesial Communities can be incorporated into the lives of present-day Christians.

The Bishop of the Diocese of Mangalore, Most Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, celebrated the Holy Mass and released three books on the occasion. Rev. Fr. Sunil D’Souza welcomed the gathering, and Asha Montero proposed the vote of thanks. Teresa Cardoza compered the program.