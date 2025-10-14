Complete Santhekatte National Highway Project at the Earliest – MP Kota Srinivas Poojary Directs Officials

Udupi: Udupi–Chikkamagaluru Member of Parliament Kota Srinivas Poojary directed the National Highways Authority officials and engineers to speed up the ongoing highway development works in the district and complete them within the stipulated time to ensure smooth traffic flow for the public.

He was speaking at a review meeting on the progress of National Highways 66 and 169A development works, held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office at Rajathadri, Manipal.

The MP instructed the officials and contractors to expedite the Santhekatte–Kallianpur stretch of the highway and complete it soon for the convenience of commuters.

He noted that the flyover construction at Ambalpady Junction is in progress and emphasized that it should be completed within the set timeline. He also pointed out that the project has caused some traffic congestion near the Gopura area and called for immediate measures to ease vehicle movement.

Regarding the Katapady flyover, Poojary informed that the project is planned to begin in the first week of November. During construction, alternative service roads should be prepared to facilitate vehicle movement as the main highway will be closed. He also instructed the authorities to start relocating the electric poles along the highway from the next day itself and to coordinate with local bodies for necessary precautionary measures.

He further emphasized the need to accelerate the construction of service roads on both sides of the highway and to obtain quick clearance from the Forest Department for tree removal.

Streetlights should be installed near the Uchila Mahalaxmi Temple, he said. Referring to the 22 identified black spots in the district, the MP expressed concern that accident-prevention works had been implemented only at Kaup and Padubidri, and urged immediate action to make the remaining stretches accident-free.

He also stated that the National Highways Authority should not restrict its activities merely to toll collection but should take responsibility for proper highway maintenance. To detect overspeeding vehicles, the Police Department is installing surveillance cameras, and highway officials should ensure the necessary power supply and infrastructure for the same, he added.

Regarding the NH 169A project from Malpe to Karavali Junction, Poojary noted that 2.2 km of road work is already underway. He directed that the pending land acquisition process be completed quickly and compensation be paid to landowners in a fair and scientific manner.

In Karkala taluk, six bus shelters along the Fulkeri–Murathangadi–PU College stretch in the Sanur Gram Panchayat limits will be reconstructed, and a protective wall should be built near the college. He also urged that electricity connections be provided at the earliest since pole installation has already been completed.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner T.K. Swaroopa, MLAs Yashpal A. Suvarna, Gurme Suresh Shetty, Kiran Kumar Kodgi, Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar, Additional DC Abid Gadyal, Assistant Commissioner Rashmi, NHAI Project Director Abdullah Mohammad Azmi, DFO Ganapati, Deputy Director of Land Records Ravindra, and various district-level officers, contractors, and highway engineers.