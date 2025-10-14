Sabarimala gold-plating row: TDB suspends another official

Thiruvananthapuram: Fresh action was initiated in the 2019 Sabarimala gold plate controversy on Tuesday, with the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), after its meeting here, ordering the suspension of Sunil Kumar, currently posted as Assistant Engineer at the shrine.

Sunil Kumar has now become the second Board official to be suspended after Murari Babu, against whom action was taken last week.

Travancore Devaswom Board President P.S. Prasanth asserted that further action will be taken once the final report is received, and appropriate decisions will be made to address the irregularities.

“All decisions of the Board since 1998 should be thoroughly investigated to ensure accountability,” Prashanth said.

Murari Babu, who held the post of Administrative Officer, had reported that the gold supplied by now absconding business tycoon Vijay Mallya was brass-plated.

In 2025, he was also involved in handing over a gold plate to ‘sponsor’ Unnikrishnan Potti while serving as Sabarimala Executive Officer.

Prasanth clarified that he had never authorised such a transfer.

“The uncertainties surrounding Sabarimala must end,” he emphasised, calling for stringent measures against officials found guilty of negligence or wrongdoing.

“Action will be taken against serving officials immediately, while steps against retired officials will follow after the final report is submitted,” Prasanth added.

Prasanth further instructed that the gold provided to Chennai-based Smart Creations, and is at the centre of the controversy, must be seized as part of the ongoing investigation.

He stressed that accountability and transparency would guide all measures taken by the Board moving forward.

The Kerala High Court has now appointed a five-member SIT headed by ADG of Police H.Venkitesh, who has been asked to undertake a comprehensive probe and submit his report within six weeks.

The SIT have now registered two FIRs, naming 10 people as accused, and in the coming days, these will be called for questioning.

On Tuesday, the SIT arrived at the Board headquarters in the capital city.

The renewed disciplinary action comes amid heightened public scrutiny over alleged irregularities and delays in addressing the gold plate issue, which has drawn criticism from devotees and the Congress and the BJP.

Both the political parties have demanded the resignation of Devasom Minister V.N. Vasavan and TDB President Prasanth, besides a probe by an external agency.