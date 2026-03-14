Comprehensive Bleeding Disorder Evaluation Test Unveiled During CME at Father Muller

Mangalore: The Departments of Pathology and Pediatrics of Father Muller Medical College successfully conducted HAEM INSIGHT 3.0, a Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme, on 7 March 2026 at the AV Hall of the Father Muller Knowledge Centre. The academic event brought together clinicians, pathologists, pediatricians, and medical students for a comprehensive discussion on the evaluation and management of bleeding disorders, while also marking the unveiling of a new advanced diagnostic service.

The programme was presided over by Michael Santhumayor, Administrator of FMMC, who delivered the presidential address, highlighting the vital significance of blood in understanding disease processes. He emphasized how blood investigations serve as a crucial window into diagnosing complex conditions and guiding effective treatment, reiterating the importance of strengthening diagnostic capabilities in modern healthcare.

The event was graced by several dignitaries from the management and academic leadership of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, including Fr. George Jeevan Sequeira, Fr. William D’Souza, Fr. Rohan Michael Dias, Dr. Antony Sylvan D’Souza, and Dr. Venkatesh B. M. The academic leadership of the programme included Dr. Nisha J. Marla Prof & Head Pathology, and Dr. Anil Shetty Prof & Head Pediatrics, while Dr. Chandana Pai and Dr. Chandni Bhandary served as the organising secretaries.

The CME featured an inspiring virtual address by Suresh Hanagavadi, an eminent pathologist and recipient of the Padma Shri. Currently a professor of pathology at JJM Medical College and founder of the Karnataka Hemophilia Society, Dr. Hanagavadi has made significant contributions to the understanding and management of bleeding disorders in India. Living with severe haemophilia B since childhood, he transformed his personal struggle into a lifelong mission of service, advancing hematology services and mentoring generations of pathologists across the country.

A major highlight of the programme was the unveiling of the “Comprehensive Bleeding Disorder Evaluation” laboratory test by Rev. Fr. George Jeevan Sequeira, Administrator of Father Muller Medical College Hospital. This advanced diagnostic panel, now available at the hospital, marks a significant step forward in the early detection and management of bleeding disorders.

The new evaluation panel will assist clinicians in diagnosing complex hematological conditions and is particularly recommended for children and adults presenting with recurrent epistaxis, menorrhagia, unexplained anemia, easy bruising or petechiae, prolonged bleeding following minor trauma, family history of bleeding disorders, and abnormal coagulation profiles detected during pre-surgical screening.

The comprehensive work-up includes platelet function tests, bleeding time assessment, clotting time profiling, factor assays, evaluation for Von Willebrand disease, platelet aggregation studies, and investigations for both inherited and acquired bleeding disorders, thereby helping physicians accurately assess preoperative bleeding risks and plan appropriate interventions.

Dr. Chandni Bhandary, Organising Secretary, introduced and elaborated on the new laboratory services and their clinical relevance, while Dr. Chandana Pai, Associate Professor of Pediatrics and Pediatric Hemato-Oncologist, proposed the vote of thanks, acknowledging the contributions of the organizing teams and participants.

The programme was efficiently compered by Sueallen Lorna D’Souza and Joyce Sharal Dsouza.

The CME concluded with active academic discussions, reinforcing the commitment of Father Muller Medical College to advancing medical knowledge, improving diagnostic capabilities, and strengthening patient care through continuous professional education.