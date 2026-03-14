Young Photographer Rakshith Shetty Dies in Bike Accident

Bantwal: A 43-year-old photographer lost his life in a tragic accident involving two motorcycles at Panemangaluru on March 14.

The deceased has been identified as Rakshith Shetty (43), a resident of Shambur.

The accident occurred in the early hours of March 14 at Panemangaluru. Rakshith, who sustained serious injuries in the crash, was rushed to a private hospital in Mangaluru for treatment. However, he later succumbed to his injuries, according to police sources.

Rakshith was an active member of the Bantwal unit of the Photographers’ Association and was known as a highly skilled videographer.

Tragically, preparations were underway at his home to celebrate his daughter’s 10th birthday on March 15.

Rakshith’s brother, Ranjith, had also suffered severe injuries in an accident several years ago and has since been bedridden. With Rakshith being the sole breadwinner, the family is now left devastated by the loss.