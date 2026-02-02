Conference of Religious India Mangalore Celebrates Day of Consecrated Life with Youth

Mangalore: The Conference of Religious India (CRI) Mangalore convened a significant gathering on February 1, 2026, at the Loyola Auditorium, St Aloysius College, Mangalore, to observe the Day of Consecrated Life. This year’s celebration, centered on the theme “A Day of Consecrated Life with the Youth,” brought together approximately 650 priests and religious members alongside 120 young people for a day of dialogue, reflection, and mutual enrichment.

The proceedings commenced with a solemn inaugural ceremony. Rev. Fr Sylvester D’Souza, OCD, Provincial, inaugurated the event, emphasizing the joy inherent in consecrated life. This sentiment was visually represented through a symbolic gesture involving a heart affixed to a candle. Participants processed into the auditorium, bearing lighted candles, which established a reverent and prayerful atmosphere for the day’s events.

Following the inauguration, the Holy Eucharist was celebrated, with Rev. Fr Sylvester D’Souza presiding as the main celebrant. In his homily, Fr. D’Souza underscored the importance of consecrated individuals embodying joy, echoing the sentiments of Pope Francis, who calls on religious to be approachable, compassionate, and exemplary witnesses, particularly for young people.

The afternoon session featured a panel discussion led by Fr Melwin Pinto SJ, designed to foster open communication between the youth and consecrated individuals. Young participants shared their perspectives and concerns, advocating for religious members to be more accessible, transparent, and supportive, while also demonstrating strong listening skills. Key issues raised included the need for confidentiality, improved communication strategies, moral support systems, and guidance in discerning God’s calling amidst the complexities of modern life.

Adding a dynamic element to the discussions, the youth presented a series of enactments that portrayed contemporary challenges to faith and religious vocation. These thought-provoking scenarios explored themes such as the impact of mobile phones and social media on spiritual callings, the tension between modern lifestyles and religious commitment, the evolving dynamics of Christian families and their influence on God’s call, and the concept of religious life as a counter-cultural force centered on service and prayer. The enactments served as a catalyst for reflection, prompting both the youth and consecrated persons to consider the responsibilities and challenges of authentically living their faith in the present day.

In recognition of their contributions, mementos were presented to the panel members, youth representatives, members of the CRI Executive Committee, Zonal Presidents, and the Secretary.

Rev. Fr Dominic Vas, President of CRI Mangalore, delivered a heartfelt vote of thanks at the conclusion of the program. A luncheon followed, providing an opportunity for continued fellowship and informal discussion.

The Day of Consecrated Life with the Youth proved to be a resounding success, facilitating meaningful dialogue, enhancing mutual understanding, and reinforcing the commitment of both consecrated individuals and the youth to their respective roles in the Church and society. The event served as a powerful testament to the importance of intergenerational engagement and the ongoing need for open communication in navigating the complexities of faith in the 21st century.