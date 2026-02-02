Konkani Catholic Lawyers’ Guild Celebrates 77th Republic Day with Patriotic Fervor

Mangaluru: The Konkani Catholic Lawyers’ Guild commemorated the 77th Republic Day with a vibrant celebration held at the St Antony Ashram Museum Hall in Jeppu on Sunday, February 1st, 2026. The event, marked by patriotic zeal and a deep sense of community, commenced with an invocation of divine blessings, setting a solemn and reflective tone for the proceedings.

Mr. Sushanth C. A. Saldanha, President of the Konkani Catholic Lawyers’ Guild, presided over the function. Esteemed guests included Mr. Pradeep D’Souza, Deputy Director of Empowerment of Youth and Sports, Dakshina Kannada, Mangaluru, and Mrs. Shalet Pinto, Chairperson of the Karnataka Eco Tourism Development Board. Fr. J. B. Crasta, Spiritual Director of the guild, graced the programme as the guest of honour. Guild Vice President Richard D’Costa and Aloysius Lobo were also present on the dais, lending further prominence to the occasion.

The programme began with the traditional lighting of the lamp, symbolizing knowledge and enlightenment. This was followed by a respectful floral tribute to the portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, acknowledging their monumental contributions to the foundation of the nation.

A significant segment of the event was dedicated to felicitating Senior Advocate Clarence Pais, recognizing his extensive service and numerous contributions to the Christian community. Mrs. Shalet Pinto was also felicitated on her appointment as Chairperson of the Karnataka Eco Tourism Development Board, and Mr. Aloysius Lobo was honored on being elected President of the Belthangady Bar Association. The honorees expressed their sincere gratitude and shared insightful experiences with the attendees.

The Guild also extended recognition to members who had achieved distinction in diverse fields. Those felicitated included:

Merwyn Johnson Lobo – President, Moodabidre Constituency Congress Legal & Human Rights Cell

Naveen Santhosh Pais – President, Mangalore North Congress Legal & Human Rights Cell

Roshan D’Souza – Secretary, St Joseph Vas Church, Mudipu Parish Council

Deepak D’Souza – Vice President, Holy Spirit Church, Bajal Parish Council

Ancita Olivia Pinto – 10th Rank in LLB conducted by KSLU

Fr. Ryan Teeshan Pinto – Rank in Environmental Law conducted by KSLU

Reshal Bretny Fernandes – Recipient of the Desh Ratna Award 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, for the book “Bharat at 2047: Role of Youth,” Tagore Kala and Sahitya Parishad Award 2025, and the prestigious Kittur Rani Chennamma Award 2025 by the Government of Karnataka for literary contributions.

Zita Priya Moras – Vice President, Congress Legal Cell

Mr. Pradeep D’Souza, in his address, emphasized the vast opportunities available within the government sector, encouraging aspiring legal professionals to consider public service as a rewarding career path.

Fr. J. B. Crasta’s message centered on ethical responsibility and the crucial role of lawyers in upholding justice and equality within society.

President Sushanth C. A. Saldanha delivered the presidential address, congratulating the achievers on their accomplishments. He underscored the importance of collective leadership in strengthening the community and highlighted the significant role advocates play in this endeavor. Mr. Saldanha also expressed his gratitude for the support received and emphasized the Guild’s commitment to collaborating with other organizations to build a robust community.

The programme was skillfully compered by Deona L. D’Souza. Reshma Priya D’Souza extended a warm welcome to the gathering, and Roshan D’Souza delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all who contributed to the success of the event.

The Republic Day celebration concluded on a high note, reaffirming the values of patriotism, unity, and unwavering commitment to constitutional principles among the members of the Konkani Catholic Lawyers’ Guild.