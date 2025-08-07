Cong chief Kharge blames govt over increased tariffs; says US fails to understand steel frame India is made of

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over the US administration’s decision to double tariffs on Indian goods, calling it a “foreign policy disaster” that cannot be blamed on the past 70 years of the Congress’ rule.

US President Donald Trump had already imposed a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods going to the US. However, after Trump’s announcement on Wednesday, the tariff against India has now been increased to 50 per cent.

Taking to social media platform ‘X’, Kharge said, “India’s national interest is supreme. Any nation that arbitrarily penalises India for our time-tested policy of strategic autonomy — rooted in the ideology of non-alignment — fails to understand the steel frame India is made of. From the threats of the 7th Fleet to sanctions after Nuclear tests, we have always dealt with the US with dignity and self-respect.”

He further criticised PM Modi’s silence in the face of escalating US rhetoric.

“Trump’s 50 per cent tariffs come at a time when our diplomacy is disastrously dithering. @narendramodi ji, you kept mum when Trump claimed to have brokered a ceasefire — something he has publicly declared over 30 times.”

Kharge also recalled Trump’s remarks at the BRICS summit, held on November 30, 2024, where the US President allegedly threatened a 100 per cent tariff on BRICS nations and declared the group “dead” while PM Modi, as Kharge pointed out, “sat there smirking.”

Highlighting the economic impact, Kharge said, “India’s exports to the US amount to Rs 7.51 lakh crore (2024). A 50 per cent blanket tariff translates to a potential economic burden of Rs 3.75 lakh crore. MSMEs, agriculture, dairy, engineering goods, electronics, gems and jewellery, pharmaceuticals, petroleum products, and cotton garments will be hit the hardest.”

Kharge further criticised the government’s inaction: “Trump has been hinting at ‘reciprocal tariffs’ for months. Yet, the Union Budget made no provisions to cushion the blow. Your ministers have talked endlessly about negotiating a trade deal, some even camped in Washington — and still failed to secure anything.”

“You’ve had more than six months. And now that Trump is intimidating and coercing us, you remain silent. This is a foreign policy disaster — and you can’t even blame it on Congress this time,” Kharge added.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has strongly objected to the latest tariff hike, calling it “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable.” India maintains that its oil imports — including those from Russia — are guided by market needs and are essential for the energy security of 1.4 billion people.

The controversy intensified after Trump accused India of indirectly aiding Russia’s war in Ukraine by profiting from cheap Russian oil.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump alleged, “India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian oil, but they are also then, for much of the oil purchased, selling it on the open market for big profits. They don’t care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian war machine.”

India, however, has rejected these accusations, insisting that its energy trade is based on sovereign policy and market dynamics.

The decision to increase tariffs comes at a time when Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff was seen meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, raising eyebrows about Washington’s own diplomatic motives.

On Tuesday, Trump had threatened additional tariffs in India within 24 hours. Although the deadline passed, the executive order was issued just hours later, escalating tensions between the two nations.