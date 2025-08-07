Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition protest over rule 267 notices

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 p.m. on Thursday following continued disruptions by Opposition members demanding a debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, presiding over the session, announced that 25 notices had been received under Rule 267, which allows suspension of listed business to discuss urgent matters.

However, he declined to admit any of them, citing non-compliance with procedural norms.

“In view of my observation on August 5 and the precedent set in 2021, none of these notices adhere to the rules,” Harivansh said.

He quoted a ruling by the then Chairman during the COVID-19 pandemic, stating, “You cannot discuss 17 issues simultaneously. Nobody can dictate the Chair. I am going strictly by the rules.”

Despite his appeal for order, Opposition members remained adamant, demanding a dedicated debate on the SIR issue. The deputy chairman attempted to proceed with Zero Hour submissions, calling out names of members who had submitted notices, but the ruckus persisted.

Highlighting the impact of repeated disruptions, the Deputy Chairman noted that although the House had the opportunity to take up 180 starred questions, 180 Zero Hour submissions, and 180 special mentions during the last several days of the current session, only 13 starred questions, 5 Zero Hour submissions, and 17 special mentions had been addressed so far.

“We have lost more than 51 hours of productive time,” he lamented, urging members to uphold the dignity of the House.

Earlier in the day, ministers and MPs laid papers, notifications, and reports from department-related standing committees as listed in the revised business schedule.

However, the Opposition’s insistence on adjourning regular proceedings for a debate on electoral roll revisions led to yet another adjournment.

The impasse reflects growing tension between the treasury and opposition benches, with procedural tools like Rule 267 becoming flashpoints in the broader political contestation over electoral transparency and parliamentary functioning.