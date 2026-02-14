Cong confident of winning 141 seats in next K’taka polls: Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Marking 1,000 days of the Congress-led government in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday expressed confidence that the party would win 141 seats in the next Assembly elections.

Speaking at the “Successful 1,000 Days of Public Service and Land Guarantee Dedication Convention” in Haveri, Shivakumar also announced that, in addition to the five guarantees promised before the last elections, the government is introducing a sixth guarantee — the “Land Guarantee”.

He said that if the Centre grants approvals for key irrigation projects such as the Upper Krishna Project, Mekedatu, Mahadayi and Yettinahole, the government would introduce a seventh guarantee — the “Water Guarantee”.

“When I came seeking votes, I said one thing: a lotus looks good in a pond, a sheaf looks good in a field, and the hand that gives charity looks good in power. Since this giving hand is in power, we have delivered the five guarantees and are now providing the sixth guarantee — Land Guarantee,” Shivakumar said.

He added that the government has regularised land records, including podi and khata, for 1,11,111 people who did not previously have proper documentation.

He further stated that the government has decided to provide compensation of Rs 35–40 lakh to farmers whose land is acquired for the Upper Krishna Project.

On the Mekedatu project on the Cauvery river, he said that a team of legal experts had presented arguments in the Supreme Court and that preparations for the Detailed Project Report (DPR) are currently underway.

Regarding the Mahadayi project, Shivakumar said the Union Forest Department has yet to grant approval, and similar objections have been raised concerning drinking water supply schemes. He expressed hope that approvals would be granted soon to facilitate irrigation and drinking water supply to drought-prone regions such as Chikkaballapur and Kolar.

He said that through the Krishna, Cauvery and Mahadayi projects, the government aims to improve farmers’ livelihoods and ensure adequate drinking water supply, irrigation support and groundwater recharge.

Highlighting welfare initiatives, he said the Energy Department spends around Rs 20,000 crore annually to provide free electricity to agricultural pump sets.

“This time we won 136 seats. In the next election, we will win 141 seats — mark my words. I have confidence in our MLAs,” Shivakumar said.

Referring to recent bypoll victories, he said Congress had strengthened its position in constituencies previously not held by the party.

He also highlighted the impact of the government’s guarantee schemes, stating that women are benefiting from free bus travel, households are receiving financial assistance and youth are finding new opportunities.

Criticising opposition parties, Shivakumar accused the BJP and JD(S) of failing to implement similar welfare programmes during their tenure.

“Our government has completed 1,000 days. We have implemented what we promised and come to seek your blessings,” he said.

He added that although the government completed 1,000 days on Friday, the event was held on Saturday due to an international conference on dam safety being organised in Bengaluru.

However, Shivakumar left the stage when Chief Minister Siddaramaiah began his address, amid slogans from supporters demanding that Siddaramaiah continue as Chief Minister for the full term. The development comes against the backdrop of reported differences between the two leaders, although no official statement was issued.



