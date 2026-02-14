K’taka govt seeks MEA help as student goes missing in California

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has sought the intervention of the Centre in connection with the case of a student from the state who has gone missing in California, US.

Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh has written to Vikram Misri, Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), requesting urgent assistance, the Chief Minister’s Office said on Saturday.

In her letter, Shalini Rajneesh said: “I am writing to bring to your urgent attention the distressing case of a young Indian student, Mr Saketh Sreenivasaiah, who has been reported missing in Berkeley, California, USA, since the morning of February 12, 2026.”

“Mr Saketh is currently enrolled in a Master of Science programme at the University of California, Berkeley. According to information received from his family and housemates, his whereabouts remain unknown despite a formal complaint being lodged with the Berkeley Police Department (Case No. 26-6726),” she said.

“Given the gravity of the situation and the mounting anxiety of his family residing in our state, I request your intervention and support. It is requested that the Ministry of External Affairs, through the Consulate General of India in San Francisco, extend all necessary assistance, including coordination with local law enforcement and facilitation of support to the family,” she added.

Earlier, the student’s family had approached the Karnataka government seeking assistance in locating him.

His father, Sreenivasiah, said that Saketh had gone missing from Berkeley and that his housemate had searched all known locations before filing a formal complaint with the police.

“Saketh is currently pursuing his Master of Science degree at the University of California. He has been missing since the morning of February 12, 2026. His housemate searched all known places and, after confirming that he was not traceable, lodged a complaint at the Berkeley Police Department. The police are actively investigating, but his whereabouts remain unknown,” he said.

He appealed to Indian authorities to assist in locating his son and provide support to the family during the difficult time.