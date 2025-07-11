Cong high command must clarify on Siddaramaiah’s continuation as K’taka CM, says Basavaraj Bommai

Haveri: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday that only the Congress high command can confirm whether Siddaramaiah will continue as the Chief Minister for a full term of five years and till it does not clarify its position this political drama will continue to persist in the state.

Replying to a query about CM Siddaramaiah’s statement that he would remain in office for the full five-year term, Bommai added that every time CM Siddaramaiah says he will continue for a full term of five years, questions about his continuation only intensify.

“Those who are supposed to speak on this issue remain silent. Until the Congress High Command clarifies, this political drama will persist,” the BJP leader said.

“Whether Siddaramaiah continues or steps down as Chief Minister of Karnataka, it makes no difference. The only priority should be not allowing the state administration to deteriorate. Siddaramaiah says he will stay for a full term of five years. Some others claim he won’t. Who has the final say in this matter? Why hasn’t the Congress High Command confirmed his continuation as CM? No one is ready to believe the statements of the Chief Minister or the Deputy Chief Minister. The Congress High Command must clarify the matter,” the former Chief Minister added.

Commenting on the recent revelation of a girl child trafficking network in Byagawadi village of Haveri district, Bommai called it a “tragedy” and said such criminal activities thrive when law and order situation in the state break down.

“Gambling has increased in the district; people are openly playing cards. The fact that small children are being brought from elsewhere and sold is unbelievable and distressing,” the BJP leader said.

He added: “The accused woman, her daughter, and others involved in the child trafficking racket have still not been arrested. The key culprits are yet to be taken into custody. The Superintendent of Police must take this case seriously. What about the safety of girl children? Right in front of the accused Lakkavva’s house, there is an Anganwadi centre. Is the Women and Child Welfare Department sleeping? They haven’t even filed a complaint.”

He wanted immediate action from the Haveri Deputy Commissioner Vijayamahantesh B. Danammanavar and alleged that known criminals in the district are being protected and are released within two to three hours.

“In the Hanagal gang rape case, there are reports that the police themselves are arranging compromises. This too must be investigated. The administration has completely collapsed. Ministers and the Chief Minister are only concerned with saving their political seats,” Bommai said.

He also criticised the state government, saying it lacks funds to pay contract workers.

“In departments like health, contract workers are being paid only once in three or four months,” Bommai said.

He added that due to good pre-monsoon and monsoon rainfall, sowing has increased significantly in the state, and there is now a high demand for urea fertiliser.

“However, the supply has not met the demand,” he said while hitting out at the Congress-led state government.

“The Agriculture Department is responsible for providing seeds and fertilisers according to farmers’ needs, but the department is acting without any foresight. Black marketing of fertilisers has already begun,” Bommai added.

“Dealers are organising illegal sales of fertilisers. Even after repeated requests, fertilisers are not being supplied. Though the marketing federation had made provisions to supply fertilisers to societies, this too has been taken over, depriving societies of stock,” he said.

He demanded that the State Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy immediately takes action to fulfill the fertiliser and seed requirements of farmers in Haveri district this year.