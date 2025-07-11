Youth Parliament Empowers Students to Lead with Purpose and Vision

Mangaluru, July 11, 2025: The Young Indians (Yi) Mangaluru Chapter hosted an impactful Youth Parliament at the KCCI Chamber Hall, Bunder, on Friday. This unique initiative gave more than 100 students from grades 9 to 12 a platform to experience the democratic process, engage in debates on national issues, and understand the responsibilities of leadership and citizenship.

The Youth Parliament is designed to simulate real parliamentary proceedings, giving young minds a taste of the challenges and opportunities in governance and policy making. Students deliberated on topics such as employment and entrepreneurship, health and well-being, climate change and sustainable development, social justice and human rights, and sports and youth development. Various committees were formed to allow focused discussions, enabling students to collaborate, critically analyse issues, and propose constructive solutions skills that are essential for future leaders and policy thinkers.

The program commenced with a warm welcome by the Chapter Chair of Yi Mangaluru, CA Salome Lobo Pereira, who set the tone for the day by underlining the vision of the Youth Parliament to shape articulate, empathetic, and responsible future leaders. The event was graced by the Hon’ble Member of Parliament for Dakshina Kannada, Capt. Brijesh Chowta, who interacted with the students in an inspiring session. He urged them to take initiative, embrace leadership roles, and strive to be the change they wish to see in society. His words highlighted the power of youth to drive meaningful transformation at both the local and national levels. Speaking on behalf of KCCI, Mr. P.B. Ahmed Mudassar, Vice President, emphasized the critical role of civic participation in nation-building and encouraged students to stay informed, engaged, and proactive in addressing societal challenges. Ms. M. Athmika Amin, Immediate Past Chair of Yi Mangaluru and Regional Mentor for Climate Change (SRTKKA), delivered an engaging talk on the urgency of addressing climate change, the impact of the Miyawaki forest initiative, and how students can take tangible steps towards sustainability. She reinforced the message that small, consistent actions can collectively create a significant environmental impact. The event concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks by Mr. Durgadas Shetty, acknowledging the dignitaries, students, teachers, and sponsors for making the event a success.

Throughout the day, the students from The Bharath Academy, Nalanda English Medium School, and PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya No.1 Mangaluru, showcased their ability to think critically, discuss constructively, and work collaboratively on some of the most pressing issues of our time. The Youth Parliament served not just as a simulation of democratic governance but as a powerful platform to inspire confidence, hone public speaking, and foster a deep sense of civic duty among the participants.

By encouraging such immersive learning experiences, Young Indians reaffirm their commitment to nurturing the next generation of leaders who will contribute meaningfully to society and champion positive change. The Event Chair, Ashish Rai, and Shilpa Ghorpade ensured the event functioned smoothly. Chapter Mentor Ashith B Hegde, and YI Members Shohan J Shetty, Ashrika Amin, Aajeeth Kumar, Aditya Pai, Past CII Chair Gaurav Hegde were present. The Event was compered by Mrs Disha Prabhu, who is also a Young Indians Member.



