Cong leaders fear that Narendra Modi will become PM again: Karnataka BJP on opposition to Nari Shakti Bill & Delimitation

Bengaluru: Criticising the Opposition, the Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said on Friday that Congress leaders are raising unnecessary objections over the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ and the issue of delimitation.

“Earlier, they (Opposition) had said they would welcome the Bill, but now they are opposing it,” the BJP added.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, the Leader of the Opposition and veteran BJP leader R. Ashoka said that the Congress leaders are now demanding religion-based reservation.

“The Constitution drafted by B.R. Ambedkar does not allow reservation based on religion. Women across the country are supporting this Bill,” he added.

BJP leader Ashoka also criticised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, saying, “He lacks understanding. Similarly, Congress leaders are claiming injustice. Earlier, it was Congress leaders who decided how many Lok Sabha constituencies there should be. Delimitation has always been done based on population.”

He said that the number of Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka would increase from 28 to 42, and there would be no reduction.

“In Kerala, it will increase from 20 to 30, and in Tamil Nadu from 39 to 59. Yet they (Opposition) are opposing it. Opposition leaders fear that if this is implemented, Narendra Modi will become the country’s Prime Minister again. There is no injustice to Southern states, and no state will lose seats. Opposition leaders are not interested in development and are speaking only to support Congress’ dynastic politics,” LoP Ashoka alleged.

He said the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is bringing gender equality through women’s reservation.

“Previous attempts by Congress failed. The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam has created history, ensuring reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies. Along with this, delimitation will be carried out based on population, ensuring representation for all. I congratulate PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for this,” he added.

Karnataka BJP General Secretary and MLA V. Sunil Kumar said, “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was among the first to strongly oppose delimitation, claiming that it would cause injustice to Southern states. Following him, several leaders of the State Congress systematically worked to create what is described as a false narrative. Their intention, it is alleged, was to mislead the people as a whole. The Congress also attempted to attack the issue of women’s reservation using the same narrative.”

“However, while speaking in the Lok Sabha on women’s reservation and delimitation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah countered this narrative, saying that the Constitutional Amendment Bill, the two laws on delimitation, and changes to election laws would not weaken the strength of South India,” BJP leader Sunil Kumar added.

“Karnataka currently has 28 Lok Sabha seats, which is 5.15 per cent of the total 543 seats. After the passage of the Bill, the number of MPs from Karnataka will increase from 28 to 42, raising its share in the Lok Sabha to 5.44 per cent. There will be no loss to Karnataka,” he clarified.

“Andhra Pradesh currently has 25 seats (4.60 per cent). After the Bill, its representation will increase to 38 seats, accounting for 4.65 per cent,” he said.

“Telangana currently has 17 seats (3.13 per cent). After the Bill, this will rise to 26 seats, making up 3.18 per cent,” Sunil Kumar added.

“Tamil Nadu currently has 39 seats (7.18 per cent). After the Bill, the number will increase to 59 seats, with its share rising to 7.23 per cent in the proposed 816-member House. There will be no loss to Tamil Nadu as well,” he said.

“Kerala currently has 20 seats (3.68 per cent). After the Bill, the number will increase to 30 seats. At present, out of 543 seats, 129 MPs are from South India, which is about 23.76 per cent. In the new House, there will be 195 MPs from South India,” the BJP leader added.

“Given these figures, whether Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, described here as a constitutional expert, should apologise to the nation for what is termed a false narrative,” Sunil Kumar asked.



