Father Muller Institutions Celebrate Graduation of 518 Healthcare Professionals

Mangaluru: The 22nd Graduation Day of Father Muller Medical College (FMMC), the 29th Graduation Day of Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences (FMCOAHS), and the 28th Graduation Day of Father Muller College of Physiotherapy (FMCOP) were celebrated with grandeur on 18 April 2026 at the Father Muller Convention Centre. A total of 518 graduates and postgraduates solemnly professed the healthcare oath, marking a significant milestone in their academic and professional journeys.

The ceremonial procession of graduates was led with splendour by the College Band of Father Muller College of Nursing, escorting the professors of the graduating colleges and the distinguished dignitaries into the convention centre. A floral tribute to the revered founder, Rev. Fr. Augustus Muller SJ, was offered by the dignitaries, followed by an invocation hymn led by the students of FMCOP.

The august gathering of dignitaries included the Presiding Officer, Most Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore Diocese and President of FMCI; Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director, FMCI; Prof. (Dr.) Airani Mohammad Khan, Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka University, Dharwad; Dr. S. Venkata Raghava, Joint Director, Directorate of Medical Education, Government of Karnataka; Rev. Dr. Micheal L. Santhumayor, Administrator, FMMC/FMCOP/FMCOAHS; Dr. Antony Sylvan D’Souza, Dean, FMMC; Dr. Venkatesh BM, Vice Dean, FMMC; Rev. Fr. George Jeevan Sequeira, Administrator, FMMCH; Dr. Uday Kumar, Medical Superintendent, FMMCH; Dr. Shivashankar A.R., Principal, FMCOAHS; and Prof. Cherishma D’Silva, Principal, FMCOP.

Delivering the welcome address, Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo introduced the Presiding Officer, Chief Guest, and Guest of Honour. In an inspiring metaphor, he exhorted the graduates to emulate the nodes of a bamboo shoot that lend it strength and structure, reminding them that each milestone shapes and fortifies their journey. He urged them to remain rooted in their alma mater and experiences, to give back to society, and to emerge as mentors, beacons, and torchbearers of the institution’s legacy.

Reports of the respective colleges were then presented by the Dean, FMMC; the Principal, FMCOAHS; and the Principal, FMCOP, highlighting academic achievements and institutional progress.

Addressing the gathering in eloquent Kannada, Dr. S. Venkata Raghava advised the graduates to be patient-centric, industrious, and committed to lifelong learning. He emphasised the importance of interdisciplinary understanding, adaptability in resource-limited settings, and ethical practice. Reflecting on the evolving landscape from human intelligence to artificial intelligence, he encouraged graduates to recognise their inner strengths, remain positive, patient, passionate, and composed. He also conveyed that he was representing Shri Sharanprakash Patil, Hon’ble Minister for Medical Education, Karnataka.

Prof. (Dr.) Airani Mohammad Khan extended his best wishes to the graduates, urging them to remain resilient and uphold mutual respect across disciplines. He remarked that despite the challenges of modern times, society continues to place immense trust in healthcare professionals. Highlighting advancements such as telemedicine, robotics, and 3D printing, he envisioned a future where healthcare professionals would embody the precision and innovation akin to “engineering doctors,” enhancing patient outcomes.

In his presidential address, Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha congratulated the graduates on attaining this significant milestone. He reflected that the celebration symbolised a relentless pursuit of academic excellence and underscored the necessity of continual learning and professional advancement. He described Father Muller Institutions as a sanctuary of dignity and compassionate care, where healing transcends physical relief and embraces the divine. In an era of rapid technological advancement, he urged graduates to preserve the primacy of human touch, to remain unique as alumni of Muller’s, and to serve as sources of light, joy, and purpose in society.

The graduates, adorned with sashes representing their respective colleges, received their certificates with pride from the dignitaries, marking the culmination of years of dedication and perseverance.

Among the highlights of the ceremony were the prestigious Best Outgoing Graduate Awards for the year 2025.

The Late John Linu Varghese Memorial Prize for the Best Outgoing Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT) graduate of FMCOP was awarded to Ms Ishrat Fatima Abbasi.

The Best Outgoing Graduate of FMCOAHS was conferred upon Ms. Mariyam Zuham P. S. from the Department of B.Sc. AT & OT.

The most coveted FMCI President’s Gold Medal for the Best Outgoing M.B.B.S. Graduate of FMMC was awarded to Dr. Krutika Sagri Nayak.

Responding on behalf of the graduating cohort, Graduate Representative Dr. Kirthi Bhat eloquently recounted the collective journey through the FMCI campus. Her heartfelt expression of gratitude, emotion, and deep affection for her alma mater resonated profoundly with the audience, evoking pride and admiration.

Awards recognising academic excellence, sports achievements, and RGUHS rank holders were also presented. All dignitaries were traditionally honoured by Most Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore Diocese and President, FMCI.

The ceremony was compered with finesse by Dr. Berton Monteiro, Associate Professor, Department of Radiodiagnosis, and Dr. Dilon Denis Noronha, Assistant Professor, Department of Ophthalmology.

The institutional anthem was rendered following the administration of the healthcare oath, and the programme concluded with the resounding rendition of the Indian National Anthem, reminding all present of their solemn duty of service to the nation above all else.

Earlier in the morning, a Eucharistic celebration was held in the St. Joseph Chapel with the main celebrant Most Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore Diocese and President FMCI, along with the priests of the governing board of FMCI. Thanksgiving to God was offered for the years of hard work gone by and the blessings for a better future.