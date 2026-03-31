Cong not run by one individual; will win Davanagere bypoll by huge margin: K’taka Dy CM

Davanagere: Responding to Minister for Waqf and Housing, Zameer Ahmad Khan’s alleged reluctance to campaign in Davanagere, Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President, D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday stated, “The party does not run on one individual. It does not run on D.K. Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, or Zameer Ahmad Khan. It runs on ideology and workers. We have been working consistently for elections.”

He made the statement in Davanagere city after arriving for campaigning with AICC General Secretary and Karnataka Incharge, Randeep Singh Surjewala. The statement by Shivakumar has also assumed significance amid the alleged power tussle between him and CM Siddaramaiah.

Responding to another question about alleged dissatisfaction in Davanagere, he added that the party has resolved internal differences and is working with unity.

“The Congress party is taking all communities and sections along. Late Shamanur Shivashankarappa, who was the president of the National Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha, has made immense contributions. I conducted a separate survey here, and people are remembering his help during the COVID period as well as his contributions to the education sector,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the Congress candidate in Davanagere South, Samarth Shamanur Mallikarjun, will secure a victory with a huge margin in the bye-election.

On whether Zameer Ahmad Khan will participate in campaigning, he said that the party has assigned him responsibility for the Kerala elections and that other minority leaders have also been given campaign duties.

It may be noted that Minister Zameer is reportedly miffed with the statements made by Minister S.S. Mallikarjun, father of candidate Samarth. At the time of ticket distribution, Mallikarjun had strongly objected to Zameer’s efforts to secure a ticket for a Muslim candidate. He had questioned who Zameer was and asked him to confine himself to Bengaluru. Later, during the campaign, Mallikarjun stated that it would be better if Zameer did not participate in the campaigning.

It can be further noted that Minister Zameer is a close associate of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Responding to further media queries Dy CM Shivakumar said, “The BJP calls our contributions to minorities appeasement and labels us as a Muslim party. Protecting minorities is our responsibility. With this perspective, we have given a Legislative Council position to K. Abdul Jabbar from this region, and also provided Muslim representation to Shiggaon Assembly seat. Sixteen corporation board chairperson posts have been given to minorities.”

Shivakumar said that people in the region continue to remember the service and contributions of late Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

When asked about campaigning in the two bypoll constituencies, he said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has already begun campaigning, and party leaders have been assigned responsibilities across the state and outside.

“I have just returned after campaigning for two days in Assam. Today I will campaign in Davanagere, tomorrow in Bagalkote, and then again in both places. In between, I will campaign for two days in Kerala and one day in Assam,” he said.

He noted that thousands of students come from outside to study here because of Shivashankarappa’s efforts, which brought recognition to the district.

“People have decided to strengthen his family. About 79 per cent have said they will vote for the Congress candidate, which is very encouraging. Our guarantee schemes have reached every household. Around 59,000 poor women are benefiting from the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, 1.40 lakh people are receiving benefits under the Anna Bhagya scheme, and 59,000 households are getting free electricity. Women are also traveling free in buses,” he explained.

Dy CM Shivakumar said that prices of essential commodities such as gas, petrol, diesel, iron, and cement are rising and will continue to rise.

“To protect people from this price rise, the Congress government has implemented guarantee schemes, and their importance is now being realised,” he said.



