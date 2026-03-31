Mangaluru Faces Auto LPG Shortage Amidst International Tensions, Drivers Queue for Hours

Mangaluru: The ripple effects of escalating international tensions involving Iran, Israel, and the United States have manifested in Mangaluru, resulting in a critical shortage of auto LPG that is significantly impacting the livelihoods of autorickshaw drivers throughout the city.

The scarcity of auto LPG at most petrol pumps across Mangaluru has placed considerable strain on drivers, who are now contending with extensive queues at the limited number of outlets still offering the fuel.

The ‘Go Gas’ station near St Agnes College in Bendoorwell has become a focal point of the crisis, with reports indicating that hundreds of autorickshaws are lining the adjacent roads. This situation compels drivers to suspend their daily operations and endure prolonged waiting periods to replenish their gas supply, leading to substantial revenue losses.

Given that a significant proportion of autorickshaws in Mangaluru rely on LPG as their primary fuel source, disruptions in the gas supply over the preceding days have caused considerable hardship for drivers.

“We have been searching for gas since this morning. Spending hours in queues effectively nullifies our working day,” lamented a group of drivers, voicing their discontent with the current circumstances.

Autorickshaw drivers are appealing to relevant authorities and fuel companies to address the issue with expediency and ensure the widespread availability of LPG at all fuel stations in the city. They cautioned that a continuation of the shortage could have severe repercussions for Mangaluru’s transport infrastructure and the daily lives of its citizens.