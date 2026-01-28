Congress alleges factual errors in MP govt’s official diary

Bhopal: A controversy emerged over factual errors on an annual official diary of the Madhya Pradesh government published for the year 2026 as the Congress claimed that the names of officials who have retired from the services, still mentioned in the diary.

Congress Spokesperson Vivek Tripathi claimed that upon reviewing the official diary published for the year 2026, several factual errors have been noticed, including the names of the heads of at least eight important government departments are missing from it.

“The Madhya Pradesh government’s diary is not just a general publication, but an official guide document for the administration, elected representatives, media, social organisations, and the general public. In such a situation, errors of this magnitude directly question the government’s seriousness and administrative efficiency,” Tripathi said.

He claimed that the names of officers who were transferred from their previous departments several years ago and even those who have retired were still listed as department heads or in other senior positions.

“There is no correlation between the post, the officer’s name, and the relevant department, which clearly indicates that the diary was compiled without any updated information or verification,” Tripathi alleged.

He also said that such errors damage the government’s credibility, create confusion and disarray at the administrative level, and demonstrate a lack of coordination and accountability within the government.

Tripathi also added that the mobile numbers of most government officers are not included in the diary, even though the government provides them with monthly allowances for these numbers.

“The names of Principal Secretaries of as many as eight departments of the state government — Prisons, Transport, Agriculture, Labour, School Education, Law and Legislative Affairs, Public Relations and Women and Child Development are not mentioned in the dairy,” he said.

Tripathi said that the Congress has also submitted a complaint to the Chief Secretary Anurag Jain’s office regarding the matter on Wednesday.